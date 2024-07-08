Announcing PJ Media's Newest Release

PJ Media has a new podcast that will drop this week. No, it is not another true crime podcast designed to titillate and scandalize. It is not another paranormal podcast for which you can enjoy members-only access for a mere $12.99 a month. And no, believe it or not, it will not be another conservative talking head (or multiple talking heads) kvetching about Biden's inflation, Biden's senility, all things Biden, or assorted Democrat shenanigans. Let's face it: you can get those podcasts anywhere.

No politics, ghost hunting, celebrity gossip, or complaining. Well, maybe a little complaining; we'll have to see how it goes.

We invite you to join us on these pages Wednesday, July 10, for the debut of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics." This is our latest offering, hosted by none other than PJ Media Editor-in-Chief Paula Bolyard, and your's truly, your humble correspondent. Yeah, I know; I'm surprised they are giving me access to a microphone, too. I should probably have had them sign a waiver. I'll try to summon some of my old skill sets from my radio days, but you'll get what you'll get.

Is America a Christian nation? That depends on who you ask. Some will say that it unquestionably is, and always has been, a nation founded on Judeo-Christian values. Others will snarkily point to deists like Thomas Jefferson and say that America was never intended to be a Christian nation. Some will always interpret the idea of separation of church and state to mean that believers must be held constantly in check and never be permitted to voice an opinion outside the walls of their houses of worship. Others (such as myself) maintain that the doctrine means that the government is to keep its grubby little paws away from religion, among a plethora of other things.

It would be a monumental understatement to say that the nation is in a state of flux that has not been experienced since the Civil War. Okay, that may be over the top. I'm told the '60s were quite the rodeo, too. And amidst all of the chaos, faith is under scrutiny and even under fire. People of faith need to navigate their way through issues such as abortion, LGBTQ matters, the war In Ukraine, the Israel-Hamas war, DEI and CRT, the upcoming election, and a myriad of other things. And they have to do so in a nation and a world that is increasingly hostile to religious beliefs.

How do believers live in 21st Century America? Or, for that matter, the word? What happens when politics and faith intersect or even collide? Admittedly, those are hard questions to ask, and I can't guarantee we will find any answers. But we will certainly go looking for them, and we invite you to come along with us. You may not agree with our conclusions or views, which is fine. In fact, we would love to hear your opinions and feedback.

Finally, this is our first podcast offered outside of the paywall. Don't get me wrong—we would love to have you as a VIP, but we also want to offer this podcast to everyone who visits PJ Media. If you would like to support us, please consider joining the ranks of our VIPs with a 50% discount using the code SAVEAMERICA.

So join us Wednesday for the debut of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," which will be available only on PJ Media.