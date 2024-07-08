I'm Still Pro-Life—Even if the Republican Party Isn't

Today in America, 1,715 babies will be aborted—murdered. Many of them will be chopped up and pulled limb-from-limb out of their mothers' wombs. The CDC reports there were "11.6 abortions per 1,000 women aged 15–44 years and an abortion ratio of 204 abortions per 1,000 live births" in 2021. Said another way, for every 1,000 babies who are permitted to live, 204 are slaughtered. (And these numbers don't even include California, New Jersey, New Hampshire, and Maryland—all big abortion states.)

I'm sorry if the description above upsets you, but I refuse to give in to the Left's language about "choice," "fetuses," and "products of conception." Abortion kills babies. I'm not going to sugarcoat it.

Today, we learned that the Republican National Convention voted to severely gut the party's platform on the issue of unborn children:

4. Republicans Will Protect and Defend a Vote of the People, from within the States, on the Issue of Life We proudly stand for families and Life. We believe that the 14th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States guarantees that no person can be denied Life or Liberty without Due Process, and that the States are, therefore, free to pass Laws protecting those Rights. After 51 years, because of us, that power has been given to the States and to a vote of the People. We will oppose Late Term Abortion, while supporting mothers and policies that advance Prenatal Care, access to Birth Control, and IVF (fertility treatments).

The 2020 platform, in contrast, dedicated seven full paragraphs to "Protecting Human Life" based on the 5th Amendment right to life. Here's a summary from the Family Research Council:

“[P]roud to be the party that protects human life and offers real solutions for women” and “strongly oppose[s] infanticide,” including specific support for: the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act; a human life constitutional amendment; a ban on abortion at 20 weeks, when unborn babies can feel pain; a ban on abortion based on sex or disability; a ban on dismemberment abortion “in which unborn babies are literally torn apart limb from limb”; abortion clinic safety regulations; a ban on human cloning, and creating or experimenting upon human embryos, including three-parent embryos; a ban on any sale of body parts; and a ban on the “use of public funds to perform or promote abortion or to fund organizations, like Planned Parenthood.”

Republican Sens. J.D. Vance and Marco Rubio went on the Sunday shows to declare their support for a stripped-down platform. Of course, we know both are vying to be Trump's vice president, so I guess it's unsurprising, even though both have radically shifted their views on the issue.

"You can't pass a federal law now, even if we wanted to," Rubio told Dana Bash on CNN. "You couldn't pass one." In other words, Rubio has thrown in the towel. He has no intention of using the power vested in him as a U.S. senator to try and end abortion. Despite what many are saying, Congress can still pass laws in this country, including laws that protect unborn babies.

Supporters of this platform argue that we will never win another election unless we concede to the Left's demands on abortion. Others, including Rubio, throw up their hands and say we should just leave it to the states. How is that working out? The radical pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute rejoiced in May that abortion has increased by 11% since the Dobbs decision and that Americans are killing babies at the highest rate in more than a decade.

While it's true that some states have passed pro-life laws, others have passed radical pro-death laws. In Ohio, a reliably red state, the pro-abortion cult got away with lying about a proposed amendment to enshrine the right to abortion in the state constitution. They claimed, falsely, that women would be denied care for ectopic pregnancies and miscarriages. Now that they have a successful model, they will repeat it in the other 49 states.

Because the Ohio amendment passed (with a shocking 57% majority!), it's out of the hands of state lawmakers. They cannot pass any laws that conflict with it. The only way to change it is to convince the 57% of voters they made the wrong decision—which almost never happens with these ballot initiatives. Ain't direct democracy great?

At the end of the day, we are talking about innocent children here. If people suddenly started slaughtering unborn dolphins or clubbing baby seals, you can bet lawmakers would immediately rise up and make it a federal crime. Oh, wait. Killing baby seals is already a federal crime! The "Marine Mammal Protection Act" passed the House 362-10 and the Senate 88-2 in 1972, with Democrat majorities in both houses. Republican President Richard Nixon signed it into law.

Sadly, our culture now worships Molech and revels in killing unborn babies. Women "shout their abortions" and get likes on social media for talking about how they eliminated their inconvenient children (the vast majority of them conceived as the result of their parents' irresponsibility). Personal selfishness autonomy is deemed more important than the life of an innocent unborn child. May God have mercy on our nation because we surely don't deserve it after allowing more than 63 million babies to be slaughtered since 1973.

I became a Republican after learning about what abortion really is. Other conservative policies eventually followed, but fighting for the lives of unborn babies has always been and is still my number one issue. My party may have bowed to the culture and abandoned the fight, but I never will as long as God chooses to keep my heart beating. Maybe following the Left's lead will help Republicans win elections. I'm skeptical. Just go on social media and read the Left's spin about it—they're claiming that the RNC is lying. Either way, "as for me and my house, we will obey the Lord," which means demanding justice for the unborn. How can we do any less if we are to be a moral nation—and moral individuals?

As I always do in these situations, I recommend that people vote their consciences. I can't tell you what to do. I do know that Donald Trump and a whole slew of Republicans were elected on the backs of pro-life voters, who have now been betrayed. Will that hurt him in November? Only time will tell.

Read the 2024 Republican platform:

