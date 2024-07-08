Chaos Erupts at White House Briefing After KJP Confirms That Biden Saw Neurologist

Matt Margolis | 4:39 PM on July 08, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Joe Biden has seen a neurologist three times during his presidency but only as part of his annual physical.

"He has seen a neurologist three times...that is connected to the physical that we've been able to share with you," Jean-Pierre admitted.

This admission comes on the heels of a report on Sunday that White House visitor logs showed that Biden's primary physician repeatedly consulted with a Parkinson's disease specialist at the White House earlier this year. 

According to the New York Post, on January 17, Dr. Kevin Cannard, a Parkinson’s disease expert from Walter Reed, met with White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor and two others at the White House residence clinic. Dr. John E. Atwood, a cardiologist at Walter Reed, was also present. The identity of the fourth attendee remains unknown. 

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas) who previously served as White House physician for presidents Trump and Obama, suggested that the meeting likely focused on Biden's health because it's White House physician Kevin O'Connor's main responsibility.

A subsequent report on Monday revealed that the Parkinson's doctor visited the White House eight times over the past year. A separate report from Fox Business puts the number at over ten.

However, Jean-Pierre refused to reveal anything beyond her vague admission of the three visits during his physical. Then the briefing erupted in chaos soon because she refused to confirm the New York Post's reports or whether the specialists who appear on the visitor logs did visit the White House.

I've never seen Jean-Pierre so angry at a press briefing before. Watch the whole thing:

In case you didn't notice, Jean-Pierre said that Biden routinely checks in with his doctor while he's exercising — a detail she had previously not disclosed. 

"A couple of times a week, the president does a verbal check-in with his doctor while he's exercising; in fact, he had one today," she said. 

Jean-Pierre also explicitly denied that Biden has been treated for Parkinson's Disease or is taking medication for it.

The White House is losing control over the narrative, and the mainstream media isn't letting the issue of Biden's health go any time soon.

