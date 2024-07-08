Whoopi Goldberg Says, ‘I Don’t Care If He’s Pooped His Pants,’ She’s Still Voting For Biden

Joe Biden has not only indicated that he has every intention of staying in the race, but he has also refused to take a cognitive test, asserting that his presidential duties put his mental acuity to the test. So now that it appears he’s not going anywhere, Whoopi Goldberg gave a rather unflattering endorsement of Biden during Monday’s episode of “The View,” indicating that she’s still ridin’ with Biden even if he’s an invalid.

Advertisement

“I don’t care if he’s pooped his pants. I don’t care if he can’t put a sentence together,” Goldberg declared, prompting the audience to laugh. “Show me he can’t do the job, and then I’ll say, ‘Okay, maybe it’s time to go.’ Now he had a bad night the first time that he went out and debated with Kamala Harris and everybody wanted him to quit then and said, ‘You can’t talk to women like this. Or you’re doing this wrong, you’re doing that wrong.’ He came back, said, ‘You know what? I got it.’ And gave four years. So yeah. I have poopy days all the time, all the time. I step in so much poo you can’t even imagine.”

Related: OUCH: Joe Biden Has Lost Rob Reiner



I’m not sure what’s so funny about this situation. Because it isn't. When the left admits they'd vote for an invalid because party is more important than country, that's a sign of just how far gone the left is.

Goldberg continued:

Now I’m not running the world, but I don’t know anybody who doesn’t step in stuff at some point,” she continued. “So I’m just simply saying, yeah. There are two debates, and if he can’t do what he needs to do for the second debate, I’ll join any crew that says, ‘get rid of him,’ but loyalty to me, if you are doing the job, I might not like everything you’re doing. I don’t like it all, but I’m going to stand behind you like those guys stand behind the guy who should have been the person people were talking about saying, ‘yeah, Biden had a bad day, but this guy couldn’t tell the truth if it split his lip.’ But nobody said that.

Goldberg added that she doesn't "understand why anybody thinks it’s going to be any easier to take Biden off the ballot.” That's a legitimate point, but it won't be easy. As I've pointed out before, replacing Biden on the ballot would be both a political and legal nightmare for the party. That's why she's saying she doesn't care how much of a vegetable Biden is because she knows the Democrats may be stuck with him, and if he won't leave, she has to be all in, no matter how bad it smells to be ridin' with Biden.

Advertisement

He just had a bad day, after all, right? I guess that's what she has to tell herself to justify voting for someone who can't control his bodily functions.

‘I Don't Care If He's Pooped His Pants': Whoopi Goldberg Lays Out What It Would Take For Her To Ditch Biden pic.twitter.com/COHdLKtsVb — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 8, 2024

This is what the liberal media has reduced themselves to. They've gone from insisting that Joe Biden was completely well to saying that he can fill his pants with excrement and Democrats would still vote for him. Goldberg even admitted as much.

This is how much the left hates Trump.