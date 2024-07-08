Planned Parenthood Is a Leader in Transing Kids

Abortion giant Planned Parenthood has found a new way to grow rich by abusing and exploiting America’s children: cross-sex hormones for “transgenders.”

The transgender surgery industry alone could reach a $5 billion value by 2030, not to mention all the other damaging “treatments” and accouterments for pretending to be the opposite sex. Planned Parenthood wants in on the action and is now bragging about being a leader in “transgender” procedures. Isn’t it revealing that the same company that grew famous and profitable off killing unborn babies is now enthusiastically invested in transing children?

At the start of July, Fox News exposed a 2023 statement from a Pennsylvania chapter of Planned Parenthood: “Providing gender-affirming care services aligns with our mission of enabling all people to make empowered, informed decisions about their bodies and lives. Nationally, Planned Parenthood is the second-largest provider of hormone therapy.” Now 45 PP affiliates provide hormone “treatments,” some to children.

Indeed, earlier this year, Missouri AG Andrew Bailey accused the abortion giant of helping minors obtain both puberty blockers and “transgender” surgeries without parental consent.

Fox News pointed out an ongoing lawsuit in Illinois where the plaintiff accuses a Planned Parenthood clinic doctor of negligence for giving a child hormone therapy as a form of treatment for gender dysphoria.

LifeNews provided some telling statistics:

Planned Parenthood began selling hormone treatments in 2005. By 2022, 41 out of 49 regional branches were exploiting kids with the sales. However, the past three years have seen a substantial uptick in Planned Parenthood’s involvement in transgender healthcare. Now 45 of its affiliates sell the dangerous hormones. From 2020 to 2022, the number of transgender sales and related visits at Planned Parenthood abortion centers rose by approximately 125%, based on a review of available data by the Daily Caller News Foundation. In 2020, regional branches that disclosed their data collectively recorded 17,036 visits, compared to 38,337 visits in 2022. This represents a remarkable increase over a short period.

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), a medical doctor, accused Planned Parenthood of shady practices about transgender services in 2023. “I am troubled that your organization buried data on the breadth of the services it provides,” Cassidy wrote to Planned Parenthood. “Gender transition services are experimental at best and permanently damaging at worst. Therefore, the American people deserve to have the full picture of the gender transition services your organization provides to ensure no taxpayer dollars fund these procedures.” A good idea if one could accomplish it.

Ultimately, we shouldn’t be surprised that Planned Parenthood, infamous for murdering unborn babies, should also be helping children who were born to damage and even mutilate their bodies. But we should be disturbed and determined enough to request that more state officials follow the Missouri attorney general’s example in investigating Planned Parenthood’s potentially illegal and exploitative actions.