The Morning Briefing: The Dem 'Convicted Felon' Eunuch Chorus Isn't Gaining an Audience

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Vanzerkanch was adamant in his belief that people who wore fedoras were pompous and should not be welcomed at the weekly "Jim Nabors Trivia Throwdown."

Advertisement

On the latest episode of our award-winning (we bought each other drinks in Brooklyn last month) podcast "Unwoke," I told my friend Kevin Downey Jr. that I might spend an hour seeing how many "convicted felon" mentions I could find in mainstream and social media. Thursday is my busiest day of the week but I may still give that a whirl and write about it.

Ever since former President Donald Trump was handed a kajillion bogus felony convictions for the equivalent of a handful of parking tickets, his haters have been squawking "Convicted felon!" like short bus parrots. The insane repetition of the phrase is obviously intended to cause damage to Trump's reputation and election chances.

Yeah, about that.

This is from a post that Matt wrote yesterday:

And now, a new I&I/TIPP Poll finds that the verdict "seems to have actually helped Trump." In a matchup between Biden and Trump, the new poll shows both candidates in a statistical tie at 41%. This marks a notable uptick for Trump since the previous month's I&I/TIPP poll when he trailed Biden by a slim two-percentage-point margin (42% for Biden versus 40% for Trump). It's a statistical showdown with a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points. The poll also found that Trump is still handily beating Biden among independents, 38% to 26%.

That last line has to feel like a dagger to all of the lawless participants in the Trump frame job. They were really hoping that the optics of their Soviet show trial would make independent voters flee Trump in droves. Surely if that were going to happen, it would have been reflected in early post-verdict polling. There have yet to be any polls since last Thursday where that's the case. In fact, very few of them have moved at all.

Advertisement

The Democrats may think that Donald Trump is an icky convicted felon, but that isn't making them run away from his ideas or policies.

I wrote on Monday about the curious positioning of two articles at the top of The New York Times homepage. The announcement of Biden's asylum executive order was right above a story about Trump's "hard line" on immigration polling well. The Biden story even admitted that some of what he was doing was similar to Trump's policies.

Biden's far-left flank agrees and is not amused.

This is from Rick:

Many progressive Democrats are angry at Joe Biden's executive order limiting asylum claims. The reason they hate it is because Donald Trump tried to do the same things. “I think it’s really disappointing,” Congressional Progressive Caucus Chair Pramila Jayapal told Semafor. “[It] just plays into the idea that somehow harsh enforcement is going to work. That was Trump’s approach. We should be showing what the difference is.”

The difference, Congresscommie Jaypal, is that your approach doesn't work, hence the Trumpward shift. The reason it's polling well for Trump is that the beleaguered public knows that he has the will to at least attempt to clean up Biden's mess.

It is fun with the Dems are eating their own, though.

Kevin mentioned in a post yesterday that New York Governor Kathy Hochul decided to delay New York City's traffic "congestion tax" until after the election. Here's the first paragraph of The New York Times article about that:

Advertisement

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday that she would indefinitely halt New York’s congestion pricing plan, a last-minute move that infuriated the plan’s supporters and put her in league with unlikely allies, including former President Donald J. Trump.

I guess it isn't prudent to toss in "convicted felon" when mentioning that a prominent Democrat is in sync with Trump.

Forget making the voters move away from Trump, the Democrats can't even distance themselves from him.

The Dems can continue to shout "Convicted felon!" from the rooftops but all that they are managing to do is to ensure that the people who already weren't voting for Trump are going to super duper double-secret probation not vote for him now.

Which is really all that they've ever accomplished with this insidious nonsense.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful

Until the neighbors start screaming at you to put some pants on.

Dance like nobody’s watching.. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ielixnSfyf — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) June 5, 2024





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. What a Damn Shame for Our Combat Veterans

Say What? Black Panther Founding Member Supports Trump

Texas Republicans Propose Powerful Election Rule to Fight Back Against Democrats

Advertisement

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Newspaper Publishes Most Obvious Thing Ever, Everybody Goes Bat-Guano Crazy

House Recommends Criminal Charges for Hunter and James Biden

EPICx1,000,000! White Boy Summer Alert: Flagstock Is ON

What a Bad Day to Be a Democrat

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. UKRAINE WAR: What the Hell Is a Turtle Tank — and WHY?

LOL. Amazonian Tribe Gets the Internet, Predictable Results Follow

On This Anniversary of the Six-Day War, What Can We Learn to Save the West?

Sports Gambling Continues to Rear Its Ugly Head

America's Decline in Close Focus

‘Trans’ Athlete Whines for More Applause After Stealing Girls’ Championship

'The Girl Who Wore Freedom' Calls to Mind the Liberators and Liberated in France After D-Day

SPLC Warns of 'Christian Supremacy' as a Fundraising Gimmick

This Might Be the Most Insane Take on Biden and the ‘Rule of Law'

Far Left Democrats Rail Against Biden's 'Shift to the Right' on the Border

The Trump Verdict Continues to Backfire on Biden

Biden’s Executive Order: 1 Illegal for Every 2 U.S. Births

What Is the Real State of Biden's Mind?

Townhall Mothership

Speaker Mike Johnson Lays Out Plan to Take on Justice System Following Trump Conviction

Families of Hostages Taken by Hamas Have a Message for Biden

Surprise! Republican Senate Candidate Is Skipping the GOP Convention

Trump Changes His Tune on Mail-In Voting Years After Warning Voters It's How Dems Cheat

Donald Trump and Hunter Biden Two Sides of Same Anti-Gun Coin

Advertisement

Cam&Co. Can a Gun Control Activist Get Elected Governor of Montana?

GOA Fires Back at YouTube's Decision To Age Restrict Gun Content

Gov. Hochul Cancels Congestion Pricing, Finds Herself Siding with Trump

RIP, Hero: WWII Veteran Died En Route to D-Day Commemoration in France

Student Protesters Occupy Stanford President's Office, Get Arrested

Watch Sen Kennedy Go There, Grilling Wray About Those Important Epstein Names

Palestinian Propaganda: Inside Portland's Kindergarten Intifada

Winning: Progressives Flip Out Over Arizona Ballot Referendum to Let Border Police Arrest Illegals

In the Trump RICO Case, the Georgia Court of Appeals Spanks the Fani

WaPo Reporter Upset That 'Now We Have Four White Men Running the Newsroom'

'Heterochronology' - The Latest Oppression Tool Just Dropped (Watch)

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

The Bromance Between Joe Biden, China, and the Mexican Cartels

CCP Amps Up War Rhetoric as U.S. Military Celebrates Pride Month

The Decline and Fall of a Race Hustler

Yeah, the GOP Isn’t Going to Do Anything to Fight Back Against Democrat Lawfare Against Trump

U.S. Citizen Alleges State Department Arbitrarily Confiscated His Passport at Airport

Biden's New Judicial Nominee Should Be Disqualified for This Answer Alone

If the Trump Verdict Won’t Impact The Election, What Will?

Around the Interwebz

‘Mike Judge’s Beavis And Butt-Head’ Renewed For Season 3 At Comedy Central

Advertisement

Mystery object waits nearly an hour between radio bursts

‘Definition of Insanity’: Did Albert Einstein Really Coin This Famous Phrase?

Bee Me

We've all been there.

Man Who Resolved To Be Productive Today Now Heavily Invested In Wikipedia Article About Great Molasses Flood Of 1919 https://t.co/W1jnhjo8NB pic.twitter.com/bdc9ZFMTae — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) June 5, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

The Story of the Foundation of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome: The Patrician Reveals his Dream to the Pope https://t.co/Y8CBHs17RP pic.twitter.com/qV95lQbqZV — Bartolomé Esteban Murillo (@artistmurillo) June 5, 2024





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

For clarification: This is not the Andy Kim who won the NJ Democratic Senate primary (h/t Chris Queen).