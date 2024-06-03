New York Times Unwittingly Lets Slip the Real Reason Behind Biden's Asylum Executive Order

On the rare occasions that actual issues are the topic of conversation in this election, most Americans on the Right believe that the humanitarian and national security crisis on our southern border should be at the top of the list. It is no surprise that the Democrats have done everything that they can to roll out distractions and avoid talking about it. 

"Forget the military-age Chinese national men coming across the border, you won't be able to get an abortion in Texas."

"Um...I'm a guy."

"Stop being transphobic. Do you have any student loans we can forgive?" 

Well, Team Joe has decided that it's finally time for its puppet president to do something. 

The New York Times

President Biden is expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday allowing him to temporarily seal the U.S. border with Mexico to migrants when crossings surge, a move that would suspend longtime protections for asylum seekers in the United States.

Mr. Biden’s senior aides have briefed members of Congress in recent days on the forthcoming action and told them to expect the president to sign the order alongside mayors from South Texas, according to several people familiar with the plans.

One would think that the administration that led with executive orders dealing with the border on Day One in office would have gotten around to thinking about doing this sooner. 

I wonder what could have made them decide to move now. 


The placement of those two articles on the homepage of the Times tell more than just a story about Joe Biden's border nightmare. 

The article does go on to admit that this executive order is reminiscent of something that former President Donald Trump did when he was in office. That surprised me, given that the marching orders from the Democratic National Committee to their flying monkeys in the mainstream media usually have them referring to every Trump border policy as racist. 

What Biden's handlers are admitting is that Trump was right not only about border problems, but how to handle them as well. No, I don't think he was perfect on the issue, but he was a refreshing change for those of us who live in border states. After decades of dealing with weak Republicans whose border policy was guided by a fear of being called names in the MSM, anything Trump did was an improvement. 

The bigger story here though is where Team Joe thinks things are just four days after a corrupt Manhattan prosecutor, judge, and jury handed President LOLEightyonemillion his only victory so far in this election cycle. They seem to have a sense that the victory may be more pyrrhic than game-changing. The fact that they've decided to mimic the man they continually demonize doesn't indicate that they're feeling they're all the way in the driver's seat.

Of course, this EO can be filed under "Too Little, Too Late." Democrats were hoping they could continue to dither and blame Republicans. The American public isn't buying the dog and pony show. 

Especially every time the dog or pony gets killed by an illegal "migrant." 

