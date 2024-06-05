White Boy Summer Alert: Flagstock Is ON

It's official: Flagstock is ON. The chads who saved the American flag from the Marxist mob at UNC-Chapel Hill last month will have their massive rager, thanks to all the red-blooded Americans who chipped in to show appreciation for the men's patriotism and courage.

On May 1, I reported that members of the UNC-Chapel Hill chapter of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity had rescued the campus American flag from anti-American goons:

On Tuesday morning, a Marxist mob took down the American flag on the campus of the University of North Carolina, which had been at half-staff to honor four officers who had been killed in a shoot-out in Charlotte, N.C., a few days earlier. They replaced it with a Palestinian flag. Once he became aware of the traitorous display, UNC Chancellor Lee Roberts (whose name must trigger many a woke student) led law enforcement to the flagpole. The authorities removed the offensive rag from the pole and restored the American flag. But later, when the adults had left the area, the pro-terrorism protestors attempted to take it down again. This was when the courageous Pi Kappa Phi bros stood up for their flag and their country. UNC Class of '27 student Guillermo Estrada posted a thread on X describing what transpired. When the flag was raised once again, the greek community began singing the National anthem. As the Chancellor left, the quad erupted into chaos as protestors began removing the flag once again, preparing to destroy it. My fraternity brother and others ran over to hold it up, in order for it not to touch the ground. People began throwing water bottles at us, rocks, sticks, calling us profane names. We stood for an hour defending the flag so many fight to protect.

When the story of the brave ad-hoc color guard hit social media, people wanted to thank them. A group called Pints for Patriots started a GoFundMe entitled "UNC Frat Bros Defended their Flag. Throw 'em a Rager." Within a day or two, the fundraiser was ended, having topped half a million dollars in donations.

On Monday, Pints for Patriots distributed an update to supporters. "Flagstock 2024 planning is in full swing!" read the statement. It went on to give details:

The party date is set for Labor Day, September 2nd. We have established Pints for Patriots to plan and execute the event, liaise with UNC Chapel Hill officials, handle security, and handle logistics. Pints for Patriots has a board of directors in place and a small team of volunteers to ensure every cent of donor dollars goes to throwing these fine young Americans the epic rager they earned. The guestlist will be invite-only and location will be provided to invitees as we get closer to Labor Day. The party will be free-of-charge to all invited guests. We are excited to announce that Pints for Patriots has teamed with multi-platinum country music star John Rich of Big & Rich, who will lead talent engagement for the event. […] These great young guys defended our flag and created a unifying national cultural moment. Everyone in America wanted to thank these fine young patriots. On Labor Day, we will get to do just that.

The party announcement is in line with Chet Hanx's recent declaration that 2024 will see another White Boy Summer. WBS was first observed in the United States in 2021, after Hanx released a statement on social media. WBS was a follow-on to Megan Thee Stallion's "Hot Girl Summer" in 2019. In his original declaration, Hanx clarified that the observance was not the "Donald Trump, NASCAR" type of white:

Chet Hanx, aka Chet Hanks, is the son of Hollywood royalty and Obama pals Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. He followed his 2021 call for a WBS with a mediocre rap effort and tacky music video, full of twerking and cursing. The concept of White Boy Summer went on to be enthusiastically shared and celebrated by all sorts of people who simply wanted to have fun and be normal, and to enjoy the summer months.

On May 20, 2024, Hanx called for a second White Boy Summer:





Flagstock, which will occur at the unofficial end of summer — Labor Day weekend — is the perfect conclusion to a successful White Boy Summer. We wish peace and joy to all those who celebrate.