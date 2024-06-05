America's Decline in Close Focus

Is America becoming a pagan nation? It's a serious question. One could point to OnlyFans, abortion, and the trans agenda as examples of Neo-paganism, but are they just symptoms of a larger problem? Famed occultist Aleister Crowley (who, on occasion, referred to himself as "The Beast 666") once quipped, "Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law." Crowley made a name for himself through his occultic practices, and his other claims to fame include sexual debauchery and drug use. He was likely a con man, to boot.

Some have attempted to frame Crowley's famous quote as a call to an attempt at self-actualization. However, "Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law" is pretty straightforward. And Americans have been adopting it with increasing frequency.

If you will pardon the expression, the devil is in the details. And here are two disturbing details.

Fox 32 in Chicago reported that on Friday night, a couple was enjoying a date night in the city's Streeterville neighborhood. They found themselves surrounded by a group of teens. The teens beat, kicked, and punched the couple. The woman, who was identified as Nina, was pepper-sprayed and then kicked in the stomach. She was two weeks pregnant and lost her baby in the attack. She told the station:

They didn't steal anything. They say like, ‘we own the street. We own the street. You can't walk around.’ I was wearing like a nice dress and heels. Like I was out on the date with my husband, and they dragged my dress on the ground, and they said, like, ‘we own the street. You can’t just walk around prancing in your little dress.’ And they were saying things that just didn't make any sense to me because they don't know me personally. (sic)

Of the loss of her baby, Nina said, "We believe in faith and it wasn't meant to be. So, we don't know why this happened to us."

Police arrested a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl. They were charged with one count each of misdemeanor battery. A couple is viciously beaten and a baby dies in the attack; the charges amount to misdemeanor battery. Police are investigating. Since the number of attackers is unknown, more arrests and serious charges may be coming. But don't hold your breath.

According to Fox 8 in Cleveland, on Monday, Margot Wood and her three-year-old son, Julian, had just finished grocery shopping. Margot and Julian were in the parking lot when they were approached by 32-year-old Cleveland resident Bionca Ellis. For reasons yet to be discovered, Ellis stabbed Margot and Julian. The pair were rushed to a hospital. Margot is expected to make a full recovery. Julian died from his wounds.

Police said the incident was a random attack. Ellis, who has a history of non-violent offenses, was arrested and given a $1 million bond. The family of Margot and Julian has created a GoFundMe page, which reads in part:

Our family is overwhelmed with sadness… and overwhelmed with the loving support the community has already provided us. This will be an incredibly long journey to recovery, but truthfully, we will never recover – but we will continue to share stories about our beautiful baby boy, his laugh, his cheesy smile, his rambunctious attitude, his love of dinosaurs, his love of school, his obsession with his new baby sister and wrestling his big brother every chance he gets… and all the other beautiful things about that sweet little boy.

These incidents are the results of a pagan society. In the coming month, we will no doubt be treated to all manner of spectacles. Many will shake their heads and remark on the decline of America into godlessness. But the two incidents above also point to a pagan society, one in which a person owes nothing to anyone but themselves and their impulses. One in which "Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law."