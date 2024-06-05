House Recommends Criminal Charges for Hunter and James Biden

On Wednesday, the House Oversight, Judiciary, and Ways & Means Committees formally sent criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, urging federal charges against Hunter Biden and James Biden, the son and brother of Joe Biden. The referrals stem from false statements they made to Congress during the House Republicans' impeachment inquiry.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland and Special Counsel David Weiss, the committees cited a transcribed interview with James Biden on February 21 and a deposition with Hunter Biden on February 28 as the basis for their formal request.

"As the attached referral shows, Hunter Biden and James Biden made provably false statements to the Oversight Committee and the Judiciary Committee about key aspects of the impeachment inquiry, in what appears to be a conscious effort to hinder the investigation's focus on President Joe Biden," House Oversight Chairmen James Comer (R-Ky.), House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), and House Ways and Means Chairman Jason Smith (R-Mo.) wrote in the letter.

Specifically, Hunter Biden falsely distanced himself from a corporate entity—Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC—and its bank account (Rosemont Seneca Bohai Bank Account) that was the recipient of millions of dollars from foreign individuals and foreign entities who met with then-Vice President Biden before and after transmitting money to the Rosemont Seneca Bohai Bank Account that then transferred funds to Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden made additional false statements as to whether he held positions at Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC. After deposing Hunter Biden, the Committees obtained documents showing Hunter Biden represented that he was the corporate secretary. Additionally, Hunter Biden during his testimony replayed an entirely fictitious account about threatening text messages he sent to his Chinese business partner while invoking his father's presence with him as he wrote the messages. Hunter Biden told the Oversight Committee and the Judiciary Committee he had transmitted this threat to an unrelated individual with the same surname. However, documents released by the Committee on Ways and Means demonstrate conclusively that Hunter Biden made this threat to the intended individual, and bank records prove Hunter Biden's Chinese business partners wired millions of dollars to him after his threat. A portion of the proceeds has been traced to Joe Biden's bank account.

The evidence against James Biden was equally damning.

With respect to James Biden, he stated unequivocally during his transcribed interview that Joe Biden did not meet with Mr. Tony Bobulinski, a business associate of James and Hunter Biden, in 2017 while pursuing a deal with a Chinese entity, CEFC China Energy. Specifically, James Biden stated he did not attend a meeting with Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and Tony Bobulinski on May 2, 2017 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. These statements were contradicted not only by Mr. Bobulinski, but Hunter Biden. Mr. Bobulinski also produced text messages that establish the events leading up to and immediately following his meeting with Joe Biden on May 2, 2017.

"Hunter Biden and James Biden made materially false statements to the Oversight Committee and the Judiciary Committee, as demonstrated by the evidence presented in the attached referral," the letter continued. "The nature of these false statements is not lost on the Committees: every instance implicates Joe Biden's knowledge of and role in his family's influence peddling."

🚨 BREAKING 🚨



We Are Referring Hunter and James Biden for Criminal Prosecution



Our Committee, along with @JudiciaryGOP and @WaysandMeansGOP, today sent criminal referrals to the DOJ recommending Hunter and James Biden be charged with making false statements to Congress about… pic.twitter.com/gWM7S8grQm — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) June 5, 2024

Obviously, since Joe Biden insists that nobody is above the law, the Biden administration will, of course, prosecute Hunter and James Biden. Right? Right?

I'm not holding my breath.