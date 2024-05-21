The Morning Briefing: The Democrats Are Everything They Say They Fear About Trump

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Werzentuck continued to wow with his "Salami and Custard Bar" at the monthly Full-Contact Cribbage Tournament.

Advertisement

The panic among the Democrats is never more evident than when I am perusing the Opinion sections of The New York Times and The Washington Post every weekday morning. I can almost smell the flop sweat through my laptop these days.

The flying monkeys in the mainstream media know that they have their hands full with a candidate whose last brain cell exited the premises ages ago. They can't really make the case for a second Biden term and they're always desperate to distract from his latest assault on the English language. The game plan is to try and get people to look the other way by becoming even more hysterical about Donald Trump.

Yeah, I know, I keep hoping that they'll eventually wear themselves out with that too.

From the moment that the upper echelon Dems realized that their collection of corrupt prosecutors and judges might not get Trump out of the way in time, they dispatched their media minions to do what they do best: make up things to frighten their ignorant, hive mind base.

There has been a steady media diet of "Trump is Hitler" from the people who are actually fomenting and excusing Nazi sentiments on college campuses. It's a bit surreal even for those of us who are used to the Democrats and all of their projection.

Yesterday, our sister site Twitchy reported that former FBI Director James Comey has crawled out of his lair to be the harbinger of doom about a second Trump term:

Advertisement

James Comey on Morning Joe asserts Trump is a 'threat' to the rule of law that will target his political enemies:

"He is a threat to the rule of law in America. If he has the ability, smarter than he was last time, to use the power of the DOJ and the FBI to target his enemies."… pic.twitter.com/48JKBOZQIC — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) May 21, 2024

Comey, of course, is still bitter that his efforts to derail Trump in the 2016 election were thwarted. He is a tedious man who is fueled by bitterness, which is why he's so comfortable around progressives.

His timing was extra clownish, given this news that Grayson wrote about yesterday:

We all know that the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence back in August 2022 for the seizure of "classified documents" was a political hit job by Joe Biden's handlers and Merrick Garland. That started this whole lawfare mess that we're seeing now. The politicization of it only became more obvious to everyone who hasn't kept up with it earlier this month, when it was revealed that a photo circulating online of "Secret" and "Top Secret" documents found at Mar-a-Lago was allegedly staged, as independent journalist Julie Kelly reported and our own Matt Margolis commented on. But now Kelly has revealed how much dirtier the whole thing may have been: The FBI was apparently authorized to use deadly force for the raid.

Advertisement

Ya see, Jimbo, the bad people are already using the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation to target political enemies. Attorney General Merrick Garland may officially be the chief law enforcement officer of the United States, but he's really just a petty thug who's heading up a goon squad that does the bidding of an angry, senile old man.

While the abuse of power is happening in real time, Democrats and their MSM propagandists are caterwauling about what Trump might do. They can't point to anything he did in his first term, because he isn't any of the things that they say he is.

Facts, however, have never played a part in the MSM's storytelling about Trump. The stories will become ever more outlandish, especially if the jury in the Manhattan kangaroo court doesn't play along. Trump will soon be a seven-headed, fire-breathing dragon in all the editorial cartoons. Maybe he is already, I haven't checked lately.

If Trump does win and manifest all of their nightmares, it would essentially by quid pro quo. I'm not rooting for that, mind you.

At least I think I'm not.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Advertisement

Everything Isn't Awful

Some of the drunkest of our animal friends.

Otters taking a bath together 😄 pic.twitter.com/nruLDHM76Q — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) May 21, 2024





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. How to Murder a Popular Restaurant Chain With This 1 Weird Trick

Israel’s Erdan Slams UN Council for Honoring Terror-Promoting Raisi

SHOCKER: Armed FBI Agents 'Prepared to Confront Trump' and Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago Raid

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Warning: Windows Chatbot Will Watch Literally Everything You Do

California Program Set to Pay Drivers for the Privilege of Even More Taxes in the Near Future

Biden's Hometown Says 'No' to Joe

Somehow, Fulton County Democrats Choose Fani Willis Again

Sure, Toots. Fani Willis Claims That Holding Her Accountable Is Racist

Defense Rests in Trump Trial—Maybe Now DA Will Reveal What the Crime Is

The Left's Lawfare Scorecard Against Trump Is Looking Pretty Bad at This Point

Caitlin Clark Shamed for Being ‘White, Straight, and From Iowa’

LIVE RESULTS: Presidential Primaries in Kentucky and Oregon — and More

Local Judge Says He Don't Need No Stinkin' Federal Elections Law Expert to Mess Up His Trump Lynching

SURPRISE. U.S.-Built Pier in Gaza an Epic Failure

Dershowitz Destroys Judge Merchan After Attending Trump Trial

Adderall shortage. WOW: Biden May Already Be Plotting to Back Out of Debating Trump

Prager. Universities Breed Evil

Advertisement

Townhall Mothership

Bill Maher's Gutfeld Appearance Highlighted a Point That's Viewed As Treasonous by the Left

Here's When Merrick Garland Will Testify Before the House Judiciary Committee

Supreme Court Will Not Hear Parents’ Challenge to a Woke School District’s Transgender Policy

Fingers crossed. Major Shakeup at the World Economic Forum: 'Global Elitism Is on Notice'

Washington Post PondersWhether Kids Should Play With Toy Guns

Cam&Co. Anti-Gunners Channel Orwell to Defend Bump Stock Ban

Armed Parishioners Scare Off Man Who Fired Shot in Church Parking Lot

Lock him up! More Proof Biden Was Warned About Disastrous Afghanistan Withdrawal

A Showdown with Gangs is Imminent as First Kenyan Police Arrive in Haiti

Fed Report: 65% of Americans Said They Were Worse Off Last Year Because of Inflation

US: Russia Just Launched Space Weapon Capable of Attacking Our Satellites

New Jersey Gym Owners Who Defied COVID Lockdowns Cleared of All Charges

Alliance Defending Freedom Files Lawsuit Against Biden Admin After Male Defeats Female Athletes 700 Times

NBC News Apparently Has No Idea What the Damage from a Tornado Looks Like

James Comey Warns That Donald Trump Would Use the Power of the DOJ to Target His Enemies

Here's President Joe Biden Looking Confused Again and Saluting Somebody

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a WHOPPING 50% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

Advertisement

Me. 'Sleep' Wasn't On the List of My Recent Airbnb's Amenities

Human Rights Campaign Unloads $15 Million For Biden Campaign Effort

Illegal Arrested for Child Trafficking in Wisconsin, but Not Like You Think

The Biden Campaign’s Strategy Keeps Getting More Desperate

New 9/11 Evidence Points to the Saudi Government's Deep Complicity in the Attack

Around the Interwebz

Matthew Perry’s Death From Acute Ketamine Effects Investigated by DEA, LAPD

Nova explosion visible to the naked eye expected any day now

Medieval Chefs Would Have Liked Dessert Hummus

Reduct This

Friend Waiting 10 Days to Venmo Request Creating False Sense of Free Mozzarella Sticks: https://t.co/Hvh4M5bRov pic.twitter.com/JWXGdZANqm — Reductress (@Reductress) May 21, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

This one never gets old. Crank it.