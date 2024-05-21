FBI Authorized to Use Deadly Force in Mar-a-Lago Raid

We all know that the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence back in August 2022 for the seizure of "classified documents" was a political hit job by Joe Biden's handlers and Merrick Garland that started this whole lawfare mess that we're seeing now.

The politicization of it only became more obvious to everyone who hasn't kept up with it earlier this May, when it was revealed that a photo circulating online of "Secret" and "Top Secret" documents supposedly found at Mar-a-Lago was staged, as independent journalist Julie Kelly reported and our own Matt Margolis commented on.

But you may be seeing on X now that Kelly has revealed how much dirtier the whole thing was: the FBI was apparently authorized to use deadly force for the raid.

Yes, really.

The policy could be standard procedure, but it could also have been a special authorization.

Kelly's first tweet shows the unsealed document, which contains details about the Operations Order containing this abbreviated policy statement in the document she posted, per the DOJ's own Justice Manual on its website: "Law enforcement officers and correctional officers of the Department of Justice may use deadly force only when necessary, that is, when the officer has a reasonable belief that the subject of such force poses an imminent danger of death or serious physical injury to the officer or to another person."

Tons of new unsealed filings on classified docs case--I will try to post as much as I can (there goes the workout) but this is mind-blowing.



FBI authorized the use of deadly force at Mar-a-Lago pic.twitter.com/f0lR6UifAH — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

PJ Media asked the FBI if this was a blanket policy or if there was specific authorization to use deadly force during the Mar-a-Lago raid, but it did not comment by the time of publication. We will update this article if we get a response from the FBI.

Regardless, an additional tweet from Kelly at the end of her thread suggests that the deadly force stipulation is indeed a blanket policy.

Here is the use of deadly force instructions attached to the FBI's operational instructions.



Head of Washington FBI field office when this was executed: Steven D'Antuono.



Recall who authorized the raid: Merrick Garland



The FBI risked the lives of Donald Trump, his family, his… pic.twitter.com/XHHLDYqWgV — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

But hold on; it gets better. In the next tweet, Kelly showed additional documents that said, "FBI, MM (evidently referring to Miami agents), and [Office of Special Counsel] will be prepared to engage with [Former] POTUS and [Secret Service]."

Oh my God



Armed FBI agents were preparing to confront Trump and even engage Secret Service if necessary.



They were going to go door to door to terrorize MAL guests and even pick the locks.



Gestapo pic.twitter.com/ViWahRIpTL — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) May 21, 2024

As she described, agents were apparently prepared to physically fight Trump and his Secret Service detail if necessary and sweep every room, evidently forgetting the issue of making martyrs. Still, they did have a medic on hand and had notified a nearby hospital about potential incoming patients if anyone was injured.

That does not make the situation better, but it does lead to two troubling implications. Did they genuinely believe that Trump and the Secret Service would put up a fight, or was there a chance that Biden's handlers were thinking they could get rid of their foremost political rival permanently through this raid for "classified documents"?

Both of them are equally disturbing to think about, but if Donald Trump should win back the White House in November, he better do some serious fumigation and purging in the Department of Justice once he's sworn back in come January.