Biden's Hometown Says 'No' to Joe

Scranton, PA, best known as the location of the hit TV sitcom series "The Office," is also the hometown of President Joe Biden.

FACT-O-RAMA! Biden lived in Scranton for the first ten years of his life. "The Office" lasted nine seasons and yet is more recognizable for the town than Joe Biden is. When in town, I highly recommend the Houdini Museum.

The UK's Daily Mail has an exclusive report involving 25 Scranton residents, seven of whom were willing to be recorded (only one of whom backed Biden) on how they feel about the man, the Sith, Gropey Joe Biden.

"I was in better shape when Trump was in office," claimed Sean, a former Democrat who lives two houses away from Biden's childhood house. He also mentioned he is making less cheddar now than he was before Biden "won" the 2020 election.

"Groceries are way too high," Sean continued. "Gas is ridiculous. There's a lot of different things but honestly, I don't trust the Democratic Party anymore."

Ouch.

"I grew up in New York and your parents told you you have to vote Democrat," bellowed a man named John, adorned in an American flag bandana. "That's how it is. But now that I see what's going on, we need a guy like Trump back in there because he's not going to play around and the country's going downhill."

FACT-O-RAMA! A portion of I-81 was designated "Joe Biden Expressway." My fiancee and I were so grossed out that we took backroads. It cost us 22 minutes on our drive. We were OK with that.

The only person interviewed who backed Biden mentioned Trump's bogus legal woes, proving the fake news pimp hand is still somewhat strong.

"Biden don't got no indictments and he's not facing no federal tampering with the election, so that's why I feel like it's Biden," a man named Jamaro stated.

A woman named Shaumay quipped, "No on Joe. He has to go."

"I'll go with Kennedy because he's new blood," a man named Alexander declared. "Yeah, we need something fresh in office, not crooks, and not decrepit old people. I'm not voting for a crook and I am not voting for an old guy. He can't remember his name. He got to have somebody tell him 'listen, Mr. President, your name is Joe.'"

"You have people that back Biden in Scranton that are now saying 'we got to do something' and they're against Biden," John continued. He wasn't done.

"So it's not because we hate him," John expounded. 'It's just the way he's running the country. It's going downhill. So they're gonna vote for Trump."

Yes, signs on lawns support Biden, but getting people to voice their support for him was rare.

When asked who he was supporting, a man named Stephen said, "Trump, because I believe he can fix our economy, he's done it before, he can do it again. I hope it's not too late."

POOH BEAR-O-RAMA! As someone who traverses I-80 through northern PA quite frequently, I can honestly state that I have seen more flags in Stroudsburg for Winnie the Pooh (one) than for Joe Biden (zero).

As a comedian, I constantly travel through Pennsylvania. I see tons of Trump flags and have never spied even a "Build Back Better" baseball cap. Pennsylvania is Trump country and likely has been since before the 2016 election.

Biden's supposed hometown of Scranton -- which I believe he mentions for PA's electoral votes -- has disowned Biden.

"I say he's only looking for votes when he says he's from Scranton, " claimed lifelong Scranton-region resident Pail Duddrich, a talented musician and friend of mine who has since moved to Florida.