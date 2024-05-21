The Left's Lawfare Scorecard Against Trump Is Looking Pretty Bad at This Point

The wheels of justice grind slow, but they grind exceedingly fine.

If you're like me, you may have been losing faith in the U.S. justice system, as it has been politicized, weaponized, and turned against Donald Trump and his supporters. But as time has passed, the cavalcade of bogus cases against the past and future president has been disintegrating like comets passing into the Earth's atmosphere. Let's begin with the most recent meltdown.

Alvin Bragg's Hush Trump trial

This case was already shaky and ripe for appeal. Not to bore you by rehashing what you already know, but among the major problems is the fact that no actual crime has been shown to have taken place and that Judge Juan Merchan allowed Stephanie Clifford to give copious prejudicial testimony that was unrelated to the weak charges. Then, on Monday, the prosecution's star witness, Michael Cohen, admitted that he stole $60,000 from the Trump organization. It's noteworthy that Cohen has not been charged or prosecuted for this theft by the Manhattan DA, but Bragg is prosecuting Trump for something much less criminal.

Now, it's possible that the jurors' hearts are so black with TDS that they will still come up with a conviction. But even if they do, Trump has already won this case in the court of public opinion. And any "conviction" Bragg and Merchan brew up won't last a hot minute on appeal.

Fani Willis's trumped-up RICO case

For all the hope Trump haters had pinned on this case late last year, it imploded in January when news came to light that Fulton County DA Fani Willis had been sleeping with the help — namely, the special prosecutor she had hired, Nathan Wade. In the hearing that followed, both Willis and Wade appeared to perjure themselves, even as they acknowledged the improper, clandestine relationship. Judge Scott McAfee ultimately sought to resolve the conflict of interest by forcing Wade to step down from Willis's team.

Now, Willis herself is being investigated by a Georgia State Senate special committee, which is delving into whether she misused taxpayer funds during her and Wade's spicy RICO case prep. Not only that, a Georgia appeals court has agreed to hear Trump's attorneys' request to remove her from the case.

As of now, it's anyone's guess whether Willis will be removed from this deeply flawed and conflicted case, which would likely fall apart without her malicious ministrations to keep it moving forward. At any rate, it won't be resolved before Trump is voted back into office in November.

Jack Smith's classified docs case

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon already enraged Biden operatives in the Justice Dept. by postponing Jack Smith's classified documents case against Trump indefinitely, putting this case, too, on a schedule beyond Election Day 2024. But it's gotten worse for the special prosecutor and his DOJ backers, as Cannon is now effectively putting them on trial. Over at Declassified, Julie Kelly surmises:

Over the next several weeks, prosecutors will be forced to publicly counter defense motions that accuse the DOJ of selective and vindictive prosecution; insist the appointment of Smith is illegal; and claim that several parties, including Joe Biden’s White House, colluded behind the scenes as early as May 2021 to concoct the unprecedented case.

There are more tasty tidbits in the full report if you're hungry for the details of Smith's partisan and incompetent prosecution against his bosses' political rival.

Tish James and Arthur Engoron's civil fraud case

In February, New York State Supreme Court Justice Arthur F. Engoron agreed with thicc New York Attorney General Letitia James that Donald Trump had committed fraud or something and had to pay nearly half a billion dollars to atone for his sins. Notable aspects of this case were that it was tried civilly rather than criminally to take advantage of the lower evidentiary bar, the supposed victim testified for the defense, and no one lost any money.

Former President Trump will now continue spending his own money to fight this persecution. In April, Trump's attorneys beat down James's objection to the bond he had posted for the privilege of appealing the case.

In a recent development, the House Judiciary Committee has begun an investigation into the politicization of James's — and Bragg's — cases against Trump. Committee chair Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) "sent a letter to James requesting all documents and communications about Matthew Colangelo, an attorney working for Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg previously employed by James' office and the Department of Justice (DOJ)," reports Newsweek.

Jordan's committee has been probing what he views as the "weaponization" of the legal system against Trump and other conservatives. His letter to James comes amid his efforts to look into these concerns. In the letter, he expressed concerns about "the perception that the Justice Department is assisting in District Attorney Bragg's politicized prosecution." "The fact that a former senior Biden DOJ official—whose previous employment consisted of leading 'a wave of state litigation against Trump administration policies'—is now leading the prosecution of President Biden's chief political rival only adds to the perception that the Biden DOJ is politicized and weaponized," Jordan wrote.

Ya think?

E. Jean Carroll's rape fantasy trial

I'm old enough to remember when no one would prosecute a he-said-she-said trial. One excellent reason for this was that such cases involved zero actual evidence, and back in the bad old days, you couldn't convict someone of a felony crime without evidence. But then #metoo happened, and an entire industry of unprovable rape and sexual assault accusations blossomed. (This is the same movement that gave us Christine Blasey Ford's disgraceful political assassination attempt when Trump appointed Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court.)

Flaky author E. Jean Carroll's civil award against Trump granted her outrageous amounts of the real estate magnate's fortune. Trump is poised to appeal these cases into oblivion, however, and he has several legal angles that give him a decent chance of prevailing in the long run.

Bonus: Hunter Biden wasn't allowed to slither off the hook, either

Don't forget that less than a year ago, Delaware Federal District Judge Maryellen Noreika courageously rejected Hunter Biden's sweetheart plea deal that would have allowed the first son to skate on failing to pay millions in federal taxes and a felony gun charge, and even sought to protect him against future FARA charges.

Hunter's gun felony trial begins on June 3, and it will be refreshing to see headlines about a Biden in court instead of a DJT.

The bottom line

The only one of these political hit jobs masquerading as prosecutions that will be resolved by Election Day is the dumpster fire currently flaming out in Judge Merchan's Manhattan courtroom — and right now, it doesn't look good for the prosecution.

A conviction of a former president under these absurd conditions would make Stalin blush. But if Bragg fails to convict Trump in that dark blue courtroom, the political ramifications will be staggering.