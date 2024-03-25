The Morning Briefing: Christine Blasey Ford's Whitebread Anita Hill Shtick Is Beyond Tedious

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Deribünd preferred to gloss over what eventually became known as his "Pleathery Animal Husbandry Years."

Advertisement

Some of the women who Democrats pick to champion as paragons of the leftist feminist ideal don't do as much for the cause as they think. As you can see by the headline, I'm thinking specifically of two women they plucked out of obscurity and threw in front of television cameras in the hope of taking down Republican-nominated Supreme Court nominees.

The incidents were 27 years apart and in very different media eras, but the goal was the same: find a female who has some unrequited fame you-know-what yearnings and have her be the focal point of a smear campaign.

As soon as all of the Christine Blasey Ford nonsense began in 2018, those of us with good memories couldn't help but think of the Anita Hill nonsense from 1991. OK, we really didn't need to have good memories, the Democrats have been tasking their flying monkeys in the mainstream media with trotting out Professor Hill every few years to fuel their never-ending character assassination attempt against Clarence Thomas.

Now they are putting Christine Blasey Ford into the rotation. She's revisiting her fiction about Justice Brett Kavanaugh with a memoir and a book tour.

Kevin reminded us last week that Ford never actually accused Kavanaugh of raping her. The Democrats' narrative machine is so powerful that it made the rape story stick in the heads of the frothing leftist mob. Character assassination doesn't have to be factual, after all. especially the way that the Dems do it.

Advertisement

Victoria wrote a column last weekend that delves into the creation of the narrative. It involves Mark Judge, who is supposed to have been the other person at Christine Blasey Ford's alleged #MeToo incident:

At the time, Judge sent Senators a letter stating that not only does he not want to testify about it, but wasn't asked. He didn't remember the incident at all and stated "I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes." He still maintains that this whole thing is BS, telling McCallum in a short teaser of the interview that he believes he was picked by Blasey-Ford's narrative setters to be a witness.

Yes, they're that devious. False narratives don't make themselves.

There are only so many hit piece memoirs that Christine Blasey Ford can write, but that doesn't matter. She's in the mix now. The Democrats' dutiful media lapdogs will find a reason to write about or interview her every three years or so as long as Brett Kavanaugh is on the Supreme Court. And she will make a lot of money off of her sham memoir.

As we are still seeing with the 2016 Russian collusion garbage, the Democrats have no hesitation whatsoever when it comes to repeating lies of theirs that have been debunked. They marry their make-believe. It's easy to do when so many in the media are unwilling to do their actual jobs.

Democrats are angry that Anita Hill and Christine Blasey Ford were unable to get the job done, and they don't take losing lightly. They will forever be looking for new ways to weaponize these women and bring them back to fluff the old allegations.

Advertisement

One of the more ridiculous aspects of these hit jobs is that these are the same people who have practically canonized Ted Kennedy and Bill Clinton. They're not into the "believe all women" vibe when the women are pointing fingers at Democrats. Heck, they seem to think those guys are super cool.

Presently, Clarence Thomas is Public Enemy Number One on the Supreme Court as far as the Democrats are concerned. Once Christine Blasey Ford has finished her book pimping tour, don't be surprised if Anita Hill soon pops up in the pages of The New York Times or The Washington Post. We might even see Ford and Hill go on a "Sisterhood of the Traveling Lies" tour in the near future.

Yeah, I'm kidding, but you know how everything goes these days.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn't Awful





PJ Media

VodkaPundit. BYD: Here Comes the EV Bloodbath Trump Warned Us About

ISWYDT. No, It's Not an Elephant Stampede. It's Chris Christie Coming to Save Us From Trump.

Trudeau Government to Investigate ‘How Climate Change Interacts With Democratic Decline’

Georgetown Law Students Reference IDF Murders in Support of Palestinians

Fed Budget Increase Correlates to Your Budget Decrease

Advertisement

Democrats Are Running the Christine Blasey-Ford Playbook Again But There's a Big Problem

Russia and Ukraine Trade Attacks on their Energy Grids

FBI Whistleblower Slams Justification of Massive Spending Bill

California Plagued by Hundreds of Teens Storming Malls Across the State

Border Patrol Chief Says the 140,000 Migrants Who Evaded Capture Are a 'National Security Threat'

Nancy Pelosi's Son Gets Off Scot-Free (Again) for Money and Mail Fraud

DEI Top Dogs Warn Intelligence Agencies Not to Use Terms Such as ‘Jihadist’

Israeli Amb. Has Purim Message for Enemies of Israel

California Synagogue Leases Space to Mosque to ‘Ease Tensions,’ But a Lovefest Doesn't Exactly Break Out

Pastor Labeled 'Christian Nationalist' Clarifies Term, Compares Critics To Hitler

Sunday Thoughts: Charles Octavius Boothe on Repentance

Ukraine War Funding the Focus at Mar-a-Lago Dinner

Lego Lineups: Company Warns California P.D. to Stop Using Lego Heads To Hide Criminal's Faces

Weekend Parting Shot: Death by Bouncy Ball

Biden's Big FU to Normal Americans: A Red Flag Center for 'Dangerous' Gun Owners (You)

The Enduring Wholesomeness of 'Little House on the Prairie': 50 Years Later

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Woke Seattle Suspends Law of Supply and Demand, Ruins an Industry

Yes, Israel Is Now a Partisan Issue

CNN Analyst: Biden Bears Responsibility for ISIS Attacking Russia

Funding Bill Bans Flying 'Pride' Flag at U.S. Embassies

VDH. Biden’s Border Blowup

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. America Is Going To Be Targeted For A Massive Terrorist Attack … Will You be Ready?

Advertisement

Experts Say Seizing Trump's Assets Won't Be Easy for Letitia James

'Not a Real Budget': Biden's Budget and Budget Director Are a Hot Mess

Here's a Question for CNN Regarding the Ratings for Joe Rogan's Podcast

Lott: AI Chatbots Have a Bias Towards Gun Control

N.J. Top Cop: No ‘Drastic Bump in Public Shootings’ With Increase in Carry Permits

Um...Violence Prevention Group Sued After Man is Shot and Killed During Meeting

Google Has Been Ratting Out YouTube Viewers to the Feds

Santos: Screw it. I'll Run as an Independent

Mayor Eric Adams Abruptly Cancels Trip to Southern Border

James Carville Lets Loose: Looking at Biden's Poll Numbers Is 'Like Walking in on Your Grandma Naked'

Pure evil. Revenge of CTA: How One Teachers Union Plans to Fund Attacks and Recalls on Pro-Parent Board Members

+1. Marco Rubio Leaves Jonathan Karl Spluttering As He Lays Out Successes of Trump Versus Failures of Biden

'Stop Lying About It': TN Democrat Gets Ratio'd Into Next Week Over Post Praising Biden's Faith

Lefty Professor Blames 'Bad Faith Actors' Targeting 'Black Scholars' Over Repeated Plagiarism Scandals

Twitter Offers Hilarious Responses When NYP Asks What Would Happen if DC Got Nuked

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Florida Man Friday: How to Go Back to Jail with This One Weird Stabbing Trick

Biden DOJ Launches Gun Grab as GOP Passes Spending Package

Advertisement

Green Party Presidential Candidate Calls for 2025 Military Lockdowns, Forced Masking, Injections

Tampa 'All Ages' and 'Family-Friendly' Pride Event Anything But

Is Biden Trying to Hide His Role in the Trump Prosecutions?

Democrats Plan to Exploit GOP House Division to Get What They Want

Newly Non-Fat Oprah Plays World’s Smallest Violin for Self While Selling Drugs on Television

Around the Interwebz

‘Ghostbusters’ Star Ernie Hudson Speaks Out On 2016 All-Female Reboot

Hackers can unlock over 3 million hotel doors in seconds

Why Clouds Vanish During Solar Eclipses

Bee Me

And your 2024-25 fantasy football league.

Woman Unable To Distinguish Between Basketball And Hockey About To Smoke Your March Madness Bracket Again https://t.co/j3S0U0NHS9 pic.twitter.com/Kv2B6s4gV6 — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 24, 2024





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery





Kabana Comedy/Tunes

One of my all-time favorite rock songs.