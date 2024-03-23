Democrats Are Running the Christine Blasey-Ford Playbook Again But There's a Big Problem

The woman behind the late hit on the 2018 Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearing is out with a new book and is doubling down on her allegations of assault against the Justice. But a guy she claimed was there is blowing up her story. He spoke to Fox News about his story for the first time.

Christine Blasey-Ford was beatified for her "bravery' on "The View" this week to tout the book, but there is ample reason to give it the side-eye. At the same time she's doing her bravery tour, the man she also accused of participating in the attack has spoken out for the first time and says the reason he doesn't remember being there is because he wasn't there.

Recall that Senator Dianne Feinstein knew about the Blasey-Ford claims of a high school-era assault but didn't bring it up until the end of the 2018 confirmation hearing to stall or kill Kavanugh's ascendance to the U.S. Supreme Court. It nearly worked. Republican Senator Jeff Flake voted to stall the hearing to "investigate" the allegation. Of course, the break in the hearing allowed for the left to do what they do best: set a narrative, sow doubt, get the media involved, and wait for the nominee to quit or get cut.

Oh, yes, there was plenty of atmosphere. "Me Too" was in full effect. Blasey-Ford's attorney, who was behind this hit job, admitted it was all about Roe v Wade.

The mob was deployed.

Protesters attacked the Supreme Court.

Remember *this* insurrection?



When Kavanaugh was confirmed mentally-ill fascist leftists foot soldiers stormed the Supreme Court and tried to break down the doors, attack Justices.



Riot police had to be called in to clear the mob



What they are unleashing now is 1000x worse: pic.twitter.com/xQe7bNB2ug — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 3, 2022

Leftist renta-mobs were put into the service getting rid of Brett Kavanaugh by any means necessary.

They rioted in the Senate.

Who else remembers this from 2018 when they invaded a Senate building to stop the Kavanaugh confirmation?



Were any of them charged with starting an insurrection?



What about when Democrat members of Congress encouraged the BLM riots?



The answer is no. pic.twitter.com/S8rDQmn5H3 — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 6, 2023

America-hating, Hamas-loving Marxist gadfly, Linda Sarsour, and friends, interrupted the chambers during the hearing.

Send her to GITMO!



Sharia & Hamas Supporter, Linda Sarsour is arrested for disorderly conduct at Kavanaugh Senate confirmation hearing



Sarsour advocates for Jihad against the Trump Administration. This was a show of force, a threat & reminder to Americans she is here to CONQUER pic.twitter.com/D95RYXaeo3 — Amy Mek (@AmyMek) September 4, 2018

Now that you've seen the rollout of all manner of anti-GOP narratives and information operations by the left, you'll undoubtedly recognize this playbook. I'll also note that it has taken the learned professor five years to write and publish a memoir timed to detonate during a presidential election year. Must be a coincidence.

The latest permutation in the story is the interview that one Mark Judge has done with Fox News reporter Martha McCallum. Who's Mark Judge? Christine Blasey-Ford claims that not only was he there when Brett Kavanaugh jumped on her on a bed at a high school kegger, but that Judge did too. She never accused Judge of raping or otherwise assaulting her. She didn't accuse Kavanaugh of "rape" either, as KDJ reports. She said Judge was a "witness" to the incident she "believed" might lead to rape.

At the time, Judge sent Senators a letter stating that not only does he not want to testify about it, but wasn't asked. He didn't remember the incident at all and stated "I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes."

Mark Judge, the man Dr Ford says witnessed the alleged sexual assault, says, “I do not wish” to speak publicly about the incident and says he has no recollection of it occurring. This, in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee from his attorney. pic.twitter.com/QNiiMN9ql7 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 18, 2018

He still maintains that this whole thing is BS, telling McCallum in a short teaser of the interview that he believes he was picked by Blasey-Ford's narrative setters to be a witness. Here's how: Judge wrote a book alluding to his hard drinking life in high school. The 1997 book, "Wasted: Tales of a Genx Drunk," was the story of his hard drinking days, descent into alcoholism, and sobriety.

Blasey-Ford's team plucked places and other insights from his book, as Matt reported in 2019. In fact, she changed the timing of her story to better comport with insights from the book, even though she said the memories were "indelible in the hippocampus."

What is the strongest memory you have, the strongest memory of the incident, something that you cannot forget? Take whatever time you need. FORD: Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the laugh — the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense. LEAHY: You’ve never forgotten that laughter. You’ve never forgotten them laughing at you. FORD: They were laughing with each other.

Judge tells McCallum that Blasey-Ford's team called him "Mark G. Judge" in their initial letter on July 18, 2018 to Feinstein about her claims. He says that's a tell.

Judge told McCallum:

Her initial letter describing what happened, I'm referred to as Mark G. Judge. Mark G. judge is a byline I used as a journalist when I was younger. Nobody calls me Mark G. Judge, they call me Mark Judge, unless you have researched my past and you found that.

And then he says he got a phone call meant to scare him.

JUDGE: I got a call from a California number. They were brilliant enough to leave a message. You like effing with people, Mark. I like effing with people too. You better change your story. So they were directly trying to extort me, directly.



MACCALLUM: Who is they?



JUDGE: I don't know. It was a California number, it was on my phone. I gave the information to my lawyer who gave it to the FBI. That's where it stopped.

That's all we see of the interview so far, but it appears that Judge is saying that Blasey-Ford's team used his book, his writings from earlier in his life, and his official writer's name to frame him and Kavanaugh. Sounds like the Steele Dossier.

The McCallum interview is titled on Real Clear Politics "I Was Extorted To Change My Story, I Don't Recall The Party Christine Blasey Ford Claimed I Did."

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Former Kavanaugh classmate Mark Judge speaks out on allegations against the justice



| https://t.co/JdPGQcqv7M — Victoria Taft, The Adult in the Room, FITF Squad (@VictoriaTaft) March 23, 2024

During the hearings, Kavanaugh never had one entry alluding to this party, though he had notes of people, parties, and games they played during his high school years.

Add that brick to the wall about other ways that Blasey-Ford's story doesn't add up.

