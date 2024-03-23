Newsletter Subscriptions Log Out
Join VIP

Democrats Are Running the Christine Blasey-Ford Playbook Again But There's a Big Problem

Victoria Taft | 12:49 PM on March 23, 2024
Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP

The woman behind the late hit on the 2018 Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court hearing is out with a new book and is doubling down on her allegations of assault against the Justice. But a guy she claimed was there is blowing up her story. He spoke to Fox News about his story for the first time. 

Advertisement

Christine Blasey-Ford was beatified for her "bravery' on "The View" this week to tout the book, but there is ample reason to give it the side-eye. At the same time she's doing her bravery tour, the man she also accused of participating in the attack has spoken out for the first time and says the reason he doesn't remember being there is because he wasn't there. 

Recall that Senator Dianne Feinstein knew about the Blasey-Ford claims of a high school-era assault but didn't bring it up until the end of the 2018 confirmation hearing to stall or kill Kavanugh's ascendance to the U.S. Supreme Court. It nearly worked. Republican Senator Jeff Flake voted to stall the hearing to "investigate" the allegation. Of course, the break in the hearing allowed for the left to do what they do best: set a narrative, sow doubt, get the media involved, and wait for the nominee to quit or get cut.

Oh, yes, there was plenty of atmosphere. "Me Too" was in full effect. Blasey-Ford's attorney, who was behind this hit job, admitted it was all about Roe v Wade. 

The mob was deployed.

Protesters attacked the Supreme Court. 

Leftist renta-mobs were put into the service getting rid of Brett Kavanaugh by any means necessary. 

Advertisement

     Recommended: 'Get Him! Get Him!' The Angry Mob Comes for Kyle Rittenhouse Again

They rioted in the Senate.

America-hating, Hamas-loving Marxist gadfly, Linda Sarsour, and friends, interrupted the chambers during the hearing. 

Now that you've seen the rollout of all manner of anti-GOP narratives and information operations by the left, you'll undoubtedly recognize this playbook. I'll also note that it has taken the learned professor five years to write and publish a memoir timed to detonate during a presidential election year. Must be a coincidence.

The latest permutation in the story is the interview that one Mark Judge has done with Fox News reporter Martha McCallum. Who's Mark Judge? Christine Blasey-Ford claims that not only was he there when Brett Kavanaugh jumped on her on a bed at a high school kegger, but that Judge did too. She never accused Judge of raping or otherwise assaulting her. She didn't accuse Kavanaugh of "rape" either, as KDJ reports. She said Judge was a "witness" to the incident she "believed" might lead to rape. 

Advertisement

At the time, Judge sent Senators a letter stating that not only does he not want to testify about it, but wasn't asked. He didn't remember the incident at all and stated "I never saw Brett act in the manner Dr. Ford describes." 

He still maintains that this whole thing is BS, telling McCallum in a short teaser of the interview that he believes he was picked by Blasey-Ford's narrative setters to be a witness. Here's how: Judge wrote a book alluding to his hard drinking life in high school. The 1997 book, "Wasted: Tales of a Genx Drunk," was the story of his hard drinking days, descent into alcoholism, and sobriety. 

     Recommended: What if the Jacobins Came for Your Property? A Seattle Man Is Living the Nightmare

Blasey-Ford's team plucked places and other insights from his book, as Matt reported in 2019. In fact, she changed the timing of her story to better comport with insights from the book, even though she said the memories were "indelible in the hippocampus."

What is the strongest memory you have, the strongest memory of the incident, something that you cannot forget? Take whatever time you need.

FORD: Indelible in the hippocampus is the laughter, the laugh — the uproarious laughter between the two, and their having fun at my expense.

LEAHY: You’ve never forgotten that laughter. You’ve never forgotten them laughing at you.

FORD: They were laughing with each other.

Advertisement

Judge tells McCallum that Blasey-Ford's team called him "Mark G. Judge" in their initial letter on July 18, 2018 to Feinstein about her claims.  He says that's a tell. 

Judge told McCallum:

Her initial letter describing what happened, I'm referred to as Mark G. Judge. Mark G. judge is a byline I used as a journalist when I was younger. Nobody calls me Mark G. Judge, they call me Mark Judge, unless you have researched my past and you found that.

And then he says he got a phone call meant to scare him. 

JUDGE: I got a call from a California number. They were brilliant enough to leave a message. You like effing with people, Mark. I like effing with people too. You better change your story. So they were directly trying to extort me, directly.

MACCALLUM: Who is they?

JUDGE: I don't know. It was a California number, it was on my phone. I gave the information to my lawyer who gave it to the FBI. That's where it stopped.

That's all we see of the interview so far, but it appears that Judge is saying that Blasey-Ford's team used his book, his writings from earlier in his life, and his official writer's name to frame him and Kavanaugh. Sounds like the Steele Dossier.

     Recommended: West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Woke Seattle Suspends Law of Supply and Demand, Ruins an Industry

The McCallum interview is titled on Real Clear Politics "I Was Extorted To Change My Story, I Don't Recall The Party Christine Blasey Ford Claimed I Did."

Advertisement

During the hearings, Kavanaugh never had one entry alluding to this party, though he had notes of people, parties, and games they played during his high school years. 

Add that brick to the wall about other ways that Blasey-Ford's story doesn't add up.

PJ Media tells you the truth about the narrative every day. But we also know that the commies may censor us for telling you the truth. Fight back. Save America. Become a VIP Member now. By becoming a VIP member, you'll directly support our journalism and commentary and help us fight the censors.

Use the promo code SAVEAMERICA for a 50% discount on an annual membership.

Victoria Taft

Victoria Taft is an award-winning journalist, writer and terrestrial radio talk host, heard in Seattle and on the rest of the Left Coast. Listen to her twice weekly  “Adult in the Room Podcast.” Find her at VictoriaTaft.com  Gettr, MeWe, Minds, Locals, Twitter & Facebook. Her book mocking antifa will be out next year. For media inquiries write: [email protected]

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: BRETT KAVANAUGH SUPREME COURT LEFTISTS 2024 ELECTION

Recommended

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Woke Seattle Suspends Law of Supply and Demand, Ruins an Industry Victoria Taft
'Get Him! Get Him!' The Angry Mob Comes for Kyle Rittenhouse Again Victoria Taft
Fox News Scoffs at Lawsuit Threat From Tony Bobulinski Matt Margolis
BYD: Here Comes the EV Bloodbath Trump Warned Us About Stephen Green
EXCLUSIVE: Tony Bobulinski’s Lawyers Refuse to Accept Jessica Tarlov’s ‘Clarification’ Matt Margolis
Putin Was Warned of Moscow Attack That Has Now Killed at Least 143 Rick Moran

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Motion to Vacate Speaker Mike Johnson
Trudeau Government to Investigate ‘How Climate Change Interacts With Democratic Decline’
The Enduring Wholesomeness of 'Little House on the Prairie': 50 Years Later
Advertisement