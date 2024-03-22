Weekend Parting Shot: Death by Bouncy Ball

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I hope this missive finds you well. I enter the weekend both hopeful and hopeless. As a March Madness fanatic, I was thrilled to watch my Dayton Flyers knock off Nevada yesterday in a nail-biting, come-from-behind 63-60 win. We'll see what happens in Round 2. I don't know who they will face since it has been a weird first round. Just ask Kentucky.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the news that hundreds of illegals overran the National Guard, thanks to President Tractor Shoes, dampened my mood. The only thing worse will be listening to the MSM and the progressive hordes ignoring the debacle or finding a way to sing its praises. They have yet to figure out that when we go down, they will be going down with us. It's enough to bring out the inner Basil Fawlty in me.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

What did you learn at school today?

That is one of those questions you should only ask if you really want to know the answer. And even if you don't want to know, you had probably better ask anyway and prepare to have your inner Basil Fawlty come to the surface.

At Settlement Canyon Elementary in Tooele County, Utah, parents probably don't have to worry about their children's sixth-grade teacher appearing on OnlyFans or filling the kids' heads with DEI/CRTLGBTQ+-!%*$FJELFIOGBS propaganda. But they do have to worry about this particular story problem that a teacher presented to students:

Advertisement

What if one were to drop 3,000 bouncy balls from a seven-story parking structure onto a person walking on the sidewalk below? Should the person survive, what would be the number of bouncy balls needed to kill them? What injuries would occur to the person being hit? If you got caught, what would be the consequences for this crime?

KUTV said that the district would not provide the name of the teacher who dreamed up this lesson. That person is likely revamping their resume as we speak. While the district did not approve the lesson plan, it did come from a book whose author was approved by the district. There was an apology and a promise to keep a closer eye on the curriculum. District parents were likely thinking two things: why does anyone need to know that, and why in the hell am I paying property taxes? For that matter, what books are they reading at that school?

Wine recommendation

Nothing helps you recover from a bouncy ball to the head from seven stories up like a glass of vino, except maybe an ice pack and some ibuprofen. This week's suggestion is the 2018 Lease-Fitch California Red Blend out of Sonoma.

Advertisement





This blend of Tempranillo, Syrah, and Petite Sirah is quite a steal at $13 per bottle. It was on sale in my neck of the woods for $11. It has a nice, dark red color and a strong bouquet that hints at cherries.

This is a bold wine with a powerful finish on the upper palate. Look for a little chocolate, vanilla, and plum. Expect a dry wine with some higher-end acids and tannins, depending on the bottle. It may have just been my bottle, but I could definitely taste the alcohol. However, it was not overwhelming. For the price, it is well worth picking up a bottle or two.

That's it for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.