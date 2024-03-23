Biden's Big FU to Normal Americans: A Red Flag Center for 'Dangerous' Gun Owners (You)

Joe Biden apparently thinks he isn't going to make it to a second term. On Saturday, his attorney general announced a new resource program for Red Flag laws across America that will go on long after Biden is no longer in the White House.

Congressman Thomas Massie sounded the alarm, asking: "What the hell is this evil? A Federal Red Flag center; We did not authorize this. Announced, of course, just hours after the omnibus passes."

What the hell is this evil?

A Federal Red Flag center;

We did not authorize this.

Announced, of course, just hours after the omnibus passes. https://t.co/IkuK0aTeV8 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) March 23, 2024

We don't know at this point that such a program was contained in the omnibus bill, in part, because so many people were trying to access it online and the site was down, and nobody read it and alerted Americans. But Massie states that Congress didn't approve this.

The Firearms Policy Coalition believes that the underpinnings for this "resource center" were approved in the "2022 Bipartisan 'Safer Communities' Act."

The violence and devastation that will flow from the newly announced "DOJ Red Flag Resource Center"–– funded by the 2022 Bipartisan "Safer Communities" Act––will fall squarely on the shoulders of @JohnCornyn, @MittRomney, and their anti-rights Fudd co-conspirators: https://t.co/ZrDUIgTYSj pic.twitter.com/kvhVpTRyCZ — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) March 23, 2024

The DOJ writes in a press release that the Red Flag resource center will "support states, local governments, law enforcement, prosecutors, attorneys, judges, clinicians, victim service providers, and behavioral health and other social service providers in their efforts to implement ERPO programs to fit local needs, share resources and promising practices with the field."

This is the same thing politicians say when they want to "pilot" a program and it magically becomes a permanently funded program.

The website is also not something put together in a couple days' time. This Red Flag Law website has been a plan for a long time judging by the way it looks and by all the funding it arrogated to start it, according to a Justice Department press release:

"In 2023, the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs (OJP) awarded $238 million to states, territories, and the District of Columbia under the Byrne State Crisis Intervention Program (SCIP), which was created by the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act and is designed to help jurisdictions implement crisis intervention strategies, including ERPO programs. In addition, OJP awarded $4 million to support training and technical assistance under Byrne SCIP, including $2 million that was awarded to the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions to establish the ERPO Resource Center... [...] Through the Center and its newly launched website, states, local governments, law enforcement, prosecutors, attorneys, judges, clinicians, victim service providers, and behavioral health and other social service providers will have direct access to critical information that will enhance their ability to reduce firearm homicides and suicides."

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene calls the center an "operation that the DOJ will be running by using EVERY spy tool the US government has in order to violate American’s [sic] Second Amendment!!"

Merrick Garland just announced a massive Red Flag Operation that the DOJ will be running by using EVERY spy tool the US government has in order to violate American’s Second Amendment!!



This comes right after Johnson fully funded Biden’s weaponized DOJ! https://t.co/tScHgTbcy8 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 23, 2024

We don't know if she's right about this "spying" claim, but, based on the DOJs lawless behavior with spying techniques, we'll assume she's got a good point.

Red Flag laws exist in 21 states. This civil procedure, which provides no due process to American citizens, removes guns from people who are considered to be a threat to themselves or others. This is a decision made by others, including "stakeholders" whom are helpfully addressed on this website.

Its goal is to make gun confiscation based on a third-party complaint and secretly heard in court a national program a national program.

The DOJ claims to be interested in "saving lives" but Red Flag laws in the fewer than half the states trample constitutional rights in order to take guns away.

Given the fact that we now apparently have a "National Red Flag Center" created out of nowhere by the DOJ it's important for people to understand the danger of such policies/laws.



This is how they "work" in real life ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0scrjmhOOq — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) March 23, 2024

Indeed, men have been hurt or killed when gunned-up cops show up to their doors at oh-dark-30 to take their guns when no one ever told them men in balaclavas would be coming to take their guns.

Researcher John Lott reports that these Red Flag laws do little to save lives.

On its stakeholder page for law enforcement, mental health officials, "judicial officers," attorneys, and family members, the DOJ website says "successful ERPO (Red Flag) implementation requires the collaboration of a variety of stakeholders. Each of these partners have an important role in successful ERPO implementation."

And, as J Michael Waller points out, we know what that means: "political police."

We all know what this is. When the president says “extreme Republicans” and DOJ follows with “extreme risk,” it’s clear that a political police is in the making. — J Michael Waller (@JMichaelWaller) March 23, 2024

Trump supporters would be in the crosshairs more than they are now.

Let me guess, Garland.



Anyone who supports President Trump will be deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others.



Nice trick, you political persecutor. — 🇺🇸 Semiquincentennial Man🇺🇸 (@ThinkingManSays) March 23, 2024

The Firearms Policy Coalition knows what this is.

Fuck youhttps://t.co/yEJr0HlWa8 — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) March 23, 2024

Unless Second Amendment supporters in Congress stop this, it will become a registry for all gun owners who will be labeled as "dangerous."

And, as you've figured out by now, that's you.

