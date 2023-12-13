The Morning Briefing: Another Step in the Joe Biden Impeachment Slow Dance

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Bindwertha took great pride in finally becoming "Needlewoman to the Yak Lords."

Impeachment season is upon us. Remember the olden days when impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States were rare?

Good times.

There are many who insist that Republicans who want an impeachment inquiry into the current occupant of the Oval Office are merely interested in a little tit for tat. Even if that were the case, it would be more than justified for the two sham impeachment spectacles that the Democrats made Donald Trump endure.

That's not the case though.

Joe Biden and most of his family are big time sleazebags, and there's still a lot more to inquire about. Certainly, for more legitimate reasons than any of the — pun most definitely intended — trumped up charges that launched the two Trump inquiries. The House Oversight Committee has already found out a lot since the GOP took over at the beginning of the year. It's probably just the tip of the Biden Crime Family iceberg.

The process is a slow one, but it's reaching the formal inquiry stage. That's important, as Matt explains in a recent post:

What would a formal inquiry mean? "A formalized inquiry would strengthen existing subpoenas in court and force individuals to comply, as Biden officials and family members — like Hunter Biden — have pushed back on their compelled testimony or document production,” explains Fox News Digital. "For example, Hunter Biden was subpoenaed for a deposition set for Dec. 13, but his attorney, Abbe Lowell, said the president’s son would not comply and would only testify in a public setting. Comer and Jordan have threatened to hold the president’s son in contempt of Congress if he doesn't show up on Wednesday." The enhanced powers of a formalized impeachment inquiry are most certainly concerning for Democrats. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, has been quietly meeting with Republicans on the committee, hoping to quash the inquiry before it begins.

Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media have been insisting that there is no evidence which indicates that Joe Biden was involved in any of his son's foreign grifting. They're going at it so hard that it makes it appear that they're certain that there is most definitely something to be found.

Matt also wrote a piece detailing that, contrary to the media narrative, there is more than enough justification for the inquiry.

It's almost impossible to believe that Hunter Biden was flying solo while amassing a fortune playing influence peddler. All he had to make tens of millions of dollars was the Biden name, and he wasn't the Biden anyone was interested in. OK, maybe a few hookers here and there were, but not the money people.

The media hacks may be incurious about what that might mean, but there are plenty of people who are.

Now, the House Republicans have to figure out a way to stop hemorrhaging their majority. They've been doing well when they're on task. The sideshow squabbles have got to stop for a while though, especially if the impeachment inquiry is going to be focused and get any traction. My faith in them to set aside the ego friction isn't strong, especially if Matt Gaetz has just gotten his hair done and feels that he's not getting enough attention.

For the longest time, I didn't believe that anyone in the Biden Crime Family would be held accountable for their actions. The winds have shifted on that ever so slightly now. At the very least, it would be nice to see a robust public election year examination of what Joe Biden may or may not have done to help his son get rich.

I'm not gonna lie — the tit for tat aspect does add a little spice to all of this for me.

Everything Isn't Awful





Bee Me

Yellow Penalty Flag To Be Featured On Cover Of Madden '25 https://t.co/AQbxJTno9U pic.twitter.com/sHKv79lILF — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 12, 2023





The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

I can't believe it's taken me this long to post a Red Buttons "Never got a dinner!" bit.