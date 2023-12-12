If You Thought Harvard's Commie President Was Going To Be Fired, You Still Don't Get It

In a real world of real consequences, Harvard's el Presidente, Claudine Gay, would have been sent to the showers for not condemning calls for the eradication of Jews on Harvard's hateful campus.

But that isn't the world in which we live. We dwell in a time when a neo-commie like Miss/Ms./Herr Gay (I don't want to assume gender) can sit on her affirmative inaction hands and allow students to call for the murder of every Jew on the planet, Janet, and keep her job because woke, yo!

“She is a scholar of uncommon creativity and rigor, with a strong working knowledge of the opportunities and challenges facing the FAS,” claimed the previous Harvard president, Lawrence Bacow. “She radiates a concern for others, and for how what we do here can help improve lives far beyond our walls.”

The "scholar of uncommon creativity" hacked a piece of her thesis and got away with it. The woman who "radiates a concern for others" is A-OK with calls for Jewish genocide.

Call me a wacky-doodle, but a straight, honky colonizer like me would likely have been beaten into a coma, had a tiki torch shoved up my bahookie, and been fired for allowing such hatred on the campus of a formerly respectable school such as "Hah-vahd." But Gay is -- in the eyes of the pinkos -- quite successful at her job.

Gay wasn't hired to uplift Harvard in any way. She got the gig because she is a black, female bolshie. And she kept the gig for the same reason.

Thus far, Gay's hatred of Jews has cost the school roughly $1 billion. But the Stalinists won't fire her because they are responsible for the Frankenstein -- oops, that sounds too "Jewy" -- Frankensmith monster they created.

The left has spent decades providing black folks with what "Dubya" coined the "soft bigotry of low expectations."

FACT-O-RAMA! Commies believe some minorities (not Asians) are worthy of promotion but with lower standards. This creates a situation where these minorities are less skillful than others in their fields. It will, according to some pundits, likely result in a plane crash or another unnecessary tragedy and will eventually hurt the race of those the apparatchiks pretend to care about. Fortunately, many brilliant conservative Americans believe success should be based on merit. Skin color should never be a factor.

I guess what I am trying to say is this: In the eyes of the leftards, Gay not only did nothing wrong, but is actually toeing the party line. Why would they replace her?

Gay never had to be good at her job; she just had to be a victim. In the world of the allegedly oppressed, nothing trumps a black chick, even if that black chick had the means to attend Stanford and Harvard as a student.

I SH*T YOU NOT-O-RAMA! Gay attended the private Phillips Exeter Academy (current tuition $64,789 per year), then went to Stanford (roughly $37k per year) and Harvard ($54, 269 per year), before becoming a founder of the "Inequality in America Initiative."

But wait, there's more!

SUPREMACY-O-RAMA! Despite her name, 250 years of white brutality, and that haircut, Gay is married to this white, seemingly wealthy, scrotum-swingin' oppressor.

Not only does the left reward minorities for their skin tone, but some of them punish white people and Asians for theirs. Like this clown fart:

The CEO of IBM admitted on camera that he forces his team to discriminate against White people and Asians in their hiring practices. This is illegal. https://t.co/XCeIKbrASo — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 12, 2023

If you are appalled that Gay is still employed, you don't understand the woke, commie-rific malcontents who are trying to topple our "racist" system that holds black folks down in their jobs because of their skin color.



