Here's the Case for Joe Biden's Impeachment

You've heard Democrats, the media, and Mitt Romney all harp on the same absurd talking point: there's no evidence justifying impeaching Joe Biden. Sometimes, they will (reluctantly) concede that there is evidence showing that Hunter Biden was up to no good but that he was only selling "the illusion of access," which is a joke since people who pay bribes tend to want to see a return on their investment. And the success of influence-peddling would also require a reputation for delivering what was promised.

When you consider how much money the Biden family was laundering through its shell companies, it's hard to explain how just an illusion of access could earn that much money. Simply put, the "illusion of access" talking point makes no sense.

The full House is expected to vote on a resolution to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden, and despite all the claims that there's no evidence of wrongdoing by Joe Biden, the evidence that House Republicans uncovered should make easy work of impeaching him.

In an op-ed published in USA Today, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) laid out the existing case against Joe Biden:

Meanwhile, despite claims that Joe Biden has done nothing wrong, the White House has refused to cooperate with the House Republicans' investigation and, according to Johnson, is blocking access to "thousands of pages of documents and emails from the National Archives, where then-Vice President Joe Biden was communicating under pseudonyms clearly designed to avoid public scrutiny. What is the president hiding?"

A formal impeachment inquiry will give Republicans expanded investigative powers, which will make it that much easier for them to uncover even more damning evidence.