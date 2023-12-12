The House Will Decide Biden’s Fate This Week

The House Rules Committee is scheduled to convene on Tuesday morning to consider a resolution to formalize an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. House Republicans have been investigating Joe Biden for months, uncovering a trove of evidence, including sworn testimony, bank records, emails, phone calls, videos and photos, text messages, and White House visitor logs, all of which point to a years-long influence-peddling scheme by the Biden family.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee; Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee; and Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, have been leading the investigation thus far, but the inquiry did not receive a formal vote on the House floor. If the committee passes the resolution framework and receives approval, a full House vote to formalize the impeachment inquiry may happen on Wednesday.

What would a formal inquiry mean? "A formalized inquiry would strengthen existing subpoenas in court and force individuals to comply, as Biden officials and family members — like Hunter Biden — have pushed back on their compelled testimony or document production,” explains Fox News Digital. "For example, Hunter Biden was subpoenaed for a deposition set for Dec. 13, but his attorney, Abbe Lowell, said the president’s son would not comply and would only testify in a public setting. Comer and Jordan have threatened to hold the president’s son in contempt of Congress if he doesn't show up on Wednesday."

The enhanced powers of a formalized impeachment inquiry are most certainly concerning for Democrats. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, has been quietly meeting with Republicans on the committee, hoping to quash the inquiry before it begins.

Raskin is clearly concerned about what enhanced investigative powers could turn up and isn’t willing to gamble on an impeachment backfiring on Republicans, who have already uncovered significantly damning evidence against Joe Biden, including a wire transfer from China to Joe Biden's house while Hunter was not living there and monthly payments to Joe Biden's bank account from one of Hunter Biden's business entities that was getting payments from China.

Comer, Jordan, and Smith have repeatedly accused the Biden administration of obstructing their investigation, yet, according to anti-impeachment talking points Raskin is distributing to both Democrats and Republicans, the administration has been providing "extraordinary cooperation" with the ongoing investigation.

"Despite Democrats' best efforts, the House Oversight Committee has produced evidence revealing Joe Biden knew about, participated in, and benefited from his family cashing in on the Biden last name," Comer told Fox News Digital. "We will continue to follow the facts and hold this president accountable for his corruption."

Joe Biden has long maintained that he never spoke with his son about his foreign business dealings; however, after the House Oversight Committee uncovered evidence of his participation in conference calls with Biden's associates, the White House moved the goalposts by saying that Joe Biden was never "in business with" his son.

If the full House approves a formal inquiry, it seems inevitable that Biden will ultimately be impeached.