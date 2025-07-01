Watch Trump’s Response When the Press Asks Him About Arresting Mayorkas

During President Donald Trump’s visit to Alligator Alcatraz in Florida on Tuesday, a reporter hit him with the question millions of Americans have been asking for years: “Why hasn’t he [former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas] been arrested yet?”

Advertisement

It’s a fair question. For years, Mayorkas oversaw a Department of Homeland Security that did everything except secure the homeland. He opened the floodgates, ignored existing law, and enabled a full-scale invasion — then gaslit the country by claiming that the border was “secure.” Republicans in Congress impeached him, but Democrats predictably circled the wagons to save one of their own.

Trump began his response by referencing the broader issue of pardons, suggesting that many individuals, including those on the J6 committee, had received pardons they did not deserve.

“Well, you know, pardons were given out by many, to many people and they shouldn't have been given out—like the unselect committee of political thugs was given a pardon because they destroyed all of the information from two years of hearings, and they should be arrested but they were given pardons,” Trump pointed out, before turning his attention to Mayorkas. “Was he given a pardon, Mayorkas? Was he not?”

Recommended: Here’s How Much America Is Winning Because of Trump’s Tariffs

When a reporter informed that Mayorkas had not received a pardon, Trump responded, “Well I'll take a look at that one because what he did is, uh, is beyond incompetent. Something had to be done.” He continued, attributing Mayorkas’ actions to following orders from higher-ups within the administration: “Now with that being said, he took orders from other people and he was really doing the orders, and you could say he was very loyal to them because it must have been very hard for him to stand up and sit up and, you know, talk about what he allowed to happen to this country and be serious about it.”

Advertisement

Trump’s remarks underscored his view that Mayorkas’ loyalty to the administration did not absolve him of responsibility. “So he was given orders. If he wasn't given a pardon, I could see looking at that, in fact, why don't you take a look at it, Kristi?" Trump said to his DHS Secretary, Kristi Noem.

Throughout the exchange, Trump repeatedly emphasized the gravity of what he perceives as failures by Mayorkas and the broader administration. “They were all so bad. Look, it was the worst president in the history of our country. We've had some bad ones, but he was the worst president,” he declared, making clear his belief that the actions at the border were not isolated but part of a larger pattern of mismanagement.

Trump also acknowledged the complexity of assigning blame, noting, “But somebody told Mayorkas to do that and he followed orders, but that doesn't necessarily hold him harmless. So take a look at it. It's a very good question, actually. Thank you.”

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump just asked the DOJ to look into ARRESTING Alejandro Mayorkas for aiding and abetting an invasion of our country



Biden never pardoned Mayorkas, so he's free game.



Get on him, @TheJusticeDept! Justice MUST be served! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dewrGxwrEL — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 1, 2025

Advertisement

I wouldn’t hold my breath waiting for the Trump administration to arrest Mayorkas for carrying out the policies of the Biden administration. That said, as we’ve covered here at PJ Media, Mayorkas has been accused of lying under oath to Congress multiple times, which is an actual crime.

PJ Media has never backed down from holding the powerful to account, even when the rest of the media looks the other way. Become a PJ Media VIP with promo code FIGHT for 60% off and get the inside scoop, exclusive analysis, and a community of truth-seekers who won’t be silenced. This is your chance to make a difference—join the resistance against media corruption now!