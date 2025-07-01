Here’s How Much America Is Winning Because of Trump’s Tariffs

Remember when the “experts” and the entire Democrat echo chamber couldn’t stop whining about Donald Trump’s tariffs? We were pounded with smug lectures about how tariffs would wreck the economy, working families would be crushed, and the stock market would never recover. Liberal economists practically tripped over themselves predicting doom and gloom. Well, look where we are today. The numbers are in, and once again, common sense — and Trump’s America First agenda — wins.

Advertisement

Trump’s tariffs have pumped more than $121 billion into the United States so far. That’s not some projection or wishful thinking. Even CNBC, which spent years trashing the policy, was forced to admit this tidal wave of cash is real. The stock market? Setting records. American jobs? Stabilizing. Meanwhile, left-wing pundits are eating their words.

CNBC: "We are collecting A LOT of revenue" from tariffs — and we're expecting another big increase for June.



"That is money coming in to U.S. coffers ... It's increasingly a lot, especially since we haven't seen it in terms of the consumer paying off higher inflation." pic.twitter.com/0vlbF9vJTI — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 30, 2025

A hundred and twenty-one billion dollars—that’s money coming straight into our coffers, not lining the pockets of China or our so-called “trading partners” who’ve been taking advantage of us for years. The naysayers claimed consumers would pay the price. Really? Americans aren’t seeing the sky-high prices Democrats shrieked about. Remember when they wouldn’t shut up about egg prices, and now they won’t even talk about them? Democrats wound up with egg on their faces because Trump came into the White House to solve problems, not make them worse, as Biden did.

So, what actually happened? Firms that wanted to keep dodging fair deals are coughing up, while the rest sat down to cut better deals for the United States. That’s leadership — something we didn’t see under Biden.

Advertisement

And it gets better. The Trump administration just hammered out new agreements, including one with the United Kingdom, and made Canada blink on their ridiculous digital services tax.

Progress with China is underway. Suddenly, all that liberal hysteria — the “experts” paraded on cable news, the corporate media’s scare tactics — looks ridiculous. The truth is obvious: Trump’s negotiations, using tariffs as leverage, are working just as Trump said they would.

Want some irony? Torsten Sløk, a big-shot economist and a vocal Trump critic, has changed his tune. After previously predicting that Trump’s tariffs would cause a recession, he’s now predicting that Trump’s plan could rake in $400 billion a year for U.S. taxpayers if tariffs are kept smartly balanced, conceding that Trump may have “outsmarted all of us” on trade.

Beyond calming volatile markets, Sløk notes that such a move could deliver a sizable boost to US government revenue. He estimates the plan could generate $400 billion in annual tax revenue — a figure that could help offset budget deficits without raising domestic taxes. “This would seem like a victory for the world and yet would produce $400 billion of annual revenue for US taxpayers,” he wrote. “Trade partners will be happy with only 10% tariffs and US tax revenue will go up. Maybe the administration has outsmarted all of us.” Kush Desai, a White House spokesperson, told The Post via email: “President Trump was right all along? Many such cases!” Trump announced on Friday that the US has signed a new trade agreement with China. The full text of the agreement has not been made public, and details remain limited.

Advertisement

So, as Americans are reaping the benefits — stronger markets, more leverage on the world stage, and billions flowing into the Treasury — Democrats are left holding the bag, watching the economy they said would collapse surge ahead instead. They bet against America, again. They lost, again.

I’m not tired of winning, and neither is America. Fair is fair — and finally, with Trump’s tariffs, we’re getting it.

This isn't just about tariffs—it's about exposing the entire Democrat-media complex that spent years lying to your face about basic economics. From the "experts" predicting doom to the cable news hysteria, they were all wrong, and now they're desperately hoping you forget their failed predictions. At PJ Media, we never bought into their propaganda, and our VIP members have been getting the real analysis all along. Use promo code FIGHT to join PJ Media VIP for 60% off and gain access to premium content that cuts through the establishment lies. The mainstream media failed you—we won't.