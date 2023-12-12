'Hit This B****': Another Joyride Hit & Run, This Time in Seattle

"Hit this b****, hit this b****," one woman in a car involved in a Seattle hit-and-run can be heard saying while another woman laughs. The assault was one of two caught on security cameras purposely hitting two different pedestrians in late November. The Seattle Police Department released the videos on Friday — including cellphone video taken from inside one of the cars — in hopes that someone might be able to help ID the victims or the attackers.

There's no mistaking the women's deadly intentions or the glee they took.

"Based on the speed of the impact," MyNorthwest reported on Monday, "it is likely that the victims suffered serious injury."

Also from MyNorthwest:

On Nov. 26 at 1:50 a.m., video shows a vehicle targeting a woman and purposely hitting her on N. 107th Street just west of Aurora Avenue North. Multiple people can be seen helping the victim before a car stops, carries the woman to the passenger seat, and drives away.

SPD says that the second clip comes from the same night in the same area. In it, the victim is hit from behind walking in the bus lane, and can be seen flying over the hood of the car — which plowed on without stopping.

None of the reports indicate how police obtained the cellphone video from inside the car, but hearing the chant of "Hit that b****" and the laughter are even more chilling than watching the hits.

The first victim was given aid and driven away by bystanders, and it just seems impossible that the second victim didn't end up in a hospital — or the morgue. Between that and the cellphone video, it's difficult to understand why the police haven't been able to ID either victim after more than two weeks.

It's all sadly reminiscent of a similar attack last August in Las Vegas.

In that one, two teenage thugs named Jesus Ayala and Jzamir Keys stole a car and took it joyriding. Their little ride was straight out of Grand Theft Auto, including hitting other cars and even a cyclist. One of the thugs live-streamed the whole thing, and you can hear them egging one another on. The cyclist was retired police chief Andreas Probst, age 64. He died of his injuries. Ayala and Keys can be heard laughing about it.

Here's the video of that attack.

Ayala boasted during his arrest, "You think this juvenile s*** is going to do something? I’ll be out in 30 days. Watch, I bet you," but in October, it was revealed that he and Keys will be tried for murder as adults.

Longtime Sharp VodkaPundit Reader™ Froge commented on the Probst murder:

How did they get the idea that the courts would be lenient to them? The reason they had that attitude is because it happens. Knock over a biker in a stolen car and usually you are on the street in a week. They didn't count that every so often someone dies - occasionally that happens and you get into more trouble. The point is the police, the courts, the justice system, protective services all colluded with these boys to let them know they had the boy's back and this is the result.

Indeed. That's why I won't be at all surprised if we learn that the would-be murderers in today's video are all underage, convinced they're mostly untouchable, and before last month's crime spree were budding sociopaths in need of serious correction that they never received.

Anyone with information on the Seattle victims or attackers should call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

