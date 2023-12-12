Survey Reveals a Mountain of Possible 2020 Election Crimes

According to a recent Rasmussen Reports poll, over 20% of people who used mail-in ballots admitted breaking at least one law in the 2020 election.

The poll involved 1,085 likely voters. The margin of error is +/- 3 with a 95% confidence level.

FACT-O-RAMA! Whiny leftist milksops screamed that Donald Trump's 2016 election victory over Hillary Clinton was the result of Russian interference, somehow involving $100,000 worth of Facebook ads, most of which didn't involve the election at all and focused more on lefty, neo-commie ideology. The same chicken hearts assured us the 2020 election was the cleanest in history.

The Rasmussen poll, conducted with The Heartland Institute, found that 21% of likely voters filled out a partial or full ballot for a family member or friend. Another 19% admitted someone filled out their ballot, again in part or full. Most astoundingly, a further 17% admitted to voting in a state they no longer lived in. Pssst, these are all crimes.

Eight percent claim they were offered a reward, financial or otherwise, by a friend, relative, or organization to vote for a particular candidate.

Age and race had a bearing as well.

Of those who claimed they were paid for their votes, 3% were white, 15% were black, 29% were Hispanic, and 8% were listed as "other" minorities.

Other findings:

31% of mail-in voters who admitted to casting a vote in a state they no longer lived in were under 40, compared to 11% who were between 40 and 64.

11% of voters surveyed claimed someone they knew admitted to filling out a ballot for someone else.

24% of Republican mail-in voters admitted to voting in a state they no longer lived in compared to 17% of Democrats.

46% of people surveyed voted for Biden, and 45% voted for Trump.

Justin Haskins, director of the Socialism Research Center at the Heartland Institute, said,

The results of this survey are nothing short of stunning. For the past three years, Americans have repeatedly been told that the 2020 election was the most secure in history. But if this poll’s findings are reflective of reality, the exact opposite is true. This conclusion isn’t based on conspiracy theories or suspect evidence, but rather from the responses made directly by the voters themselves.

“A democratic republic cannot survive if election laws allow voters to commit fraud easily, and that’s exactly what occurred during the 2020 election,” Haskins continued. “Although some progress has been made in more than a dozen states since the conclusion of the 2020 election, much more work is needed in most regions of the United States. If America’s election laws do not improve soon, voters and politicians will continue to question the truthfulness and fairness of all future elections.”

FACT-CHECK-O-RAMA! Roughly 50% of people believe in so-called "fact-checkers," even though so-called "fact-checkers" show bias in their so-called fact-checking.

Leftists vehemently deny 2020 election fraud. It's the final "conspiracy theory" yet to be proven (think COVID origins).

This poll—showing there may have been more than 14 million fraudulent mail-in votes—is just another stone in the mountain of evidence that has surfaced lately. But don't talk about it, you election-denying colonizer.