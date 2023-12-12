One GOP Congressman Wants to Subpoena Jeffrey Epstein's Flight Logs

I'm sure many of us have given up on the idea that the flight logs to convicted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein's private island will ever see the light of day because of the powerful people whose names are allegedly on the list. Perhaps this is wishful thinking, but House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has received a request to subpoena Epstein's flight logs.

"As you are aware, there have been unanswered questions surrounding the sex trafficking ring spearheaded by the late Jeffrey Epstein. We know that Epstein and his associates engaged in child sex trafficking to the rich and powerful elite from around the globe. Many of Epstein's clients are alleged to be some of America's most powerful and well-known people," Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) wrote in a letter to Comer dated Monday.

The letter continued:

Recently, Senate Democrats blocked an effort by my colleague, Senator Marsha Blackburn, to subpoena the flight logs associated with Epstein's private plane. The American people have a right to know who took part in Epstein's disgusting business that ruined so many lives. More importantly, their victims deserve justice and accountability. It is my hope that the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability can provide the accountability Senate Democrats refuse to pursue. To that end, I respectfully request that you subpoena flight logs of Jeffrey Epstein's private plane, as well as any other documents you deem appropriate and necessary to determine who are among the scumbags Epstein counted as clients and highlight any who are or previously were government officials. If you or your staff have any questions about this request, please contact my office.

Why would Democrats deny efforts to subpoena the documents? It's widely known that Epstein was a big-time Democrat donor, and many high-profile Democrats are likely to be on the list. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has already admitted to having flown on the plane twice, and former President Bill Clinton has flown on the plane multiple times.

In July, we learned that an associate of Epstein's, Reid Hoffman, the co-founder and former executive chairman of LinkedIn, contributed nearly $700,000 to Joe Biden’s campaign earlier this year. Hoffman not only visited Epstein’s private island, Little St. James, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, but also Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse back in 2014.

On April 26, 2023, Hoffman made a donation of $699,600 to the Biden Victory Fund, a joint fundraising committee authorized by Biden’s presidential campaign, the Democratic National Committee, and its state affiliates. Hoffman also made two donations of $3,300 to Biden For President, one for the primary campaign and one for the general. Hoffman has also funded the Senate campaigns of Katie Porter and Adam Schiff, who are both seeking to replace Dianne Feinstein, as well as other Democratic candidates and Democratic Party committees.

Will we ever see this list? I'm not sure, but I'd like to think Comer and the Oversight Committee could make it happen.

“This shouldn’t be a partisan issue, but Senate Democrats completely disrespected my friend Marsha’s attempts to find out who participated in Epstein’s disgusting business so we can hold them accountable,” Burchett said in a statement. “We should all be concerned about the horrors of sex trafficking, especially when it involves kids, but I’ll call on Republicans to show some leadership in this field if the Democrats insist on stonewalling it like this.”