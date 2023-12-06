After Initial Lie, Bobby Kennedy Now Admits to Traveling on Epstein’s Pedo-Plane Twice

It came to light last month, which I covered at the time for PJ Media, that RFK Jr. flew on noted child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein’s “Lolita Express” private plane.

At the time of the initial admission, RFK Jr. explicitly claimed he had flown on the infamous jet once to visit his mother for Easter. It was unambiguous.

Via Newsweek (emphasis added):

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has clarified the nature of his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, after it was revealed that the presidential hopeful had flown on the convicted sex offender's private jet. The independent 2024 presidential candidate was among a number of high-profile people who in 2021 were named as passengers on Epstein's jet, which was often used to transport guests to the financier's private Caribbean island, Little Saint James... Amid mounting curiosity over Kennedy being listed as one of the passengers, a spokesperson for the former Democrat exclusively told Newsweek that he had "flown one time on Jeffrey Epstein's private plane. It was in 1993 from [New York City] to Palm Beach [Florida] to visit RFK Jr.'s mom for Easter." The spokesperson added that the private jet trip was made possible by Kennedy's then-wife, Mary Richardson Kennedy, who was friendly with Epstein's partner at the time, Ghislaine Maxwell. Richardson Kennedy passed away in 2012. Kennedy has been married to Curb Your Enthusiasm star Cheryl Hines since 2014. "Mary, Kennedy's wife, and two of their kids were on the flight," the representative said. "Mary knew Epstein's girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, who learned that they were going to Palm Beach for Easter and offered their family a ride."

He now admits that he flew on the plane twice, via CBS (emphasis added):

Independent 2024 presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. claimed he twice flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet while speaking on Fox News Tuesday. Epstein, a known sex offender, is a central figure in many sex trafficking conspiracies. His mysterious suicide while at a New York federal jail in 2019 sparked rumors he may have had clients within the federal government. Kennedy, 69, explained his time on the jet had no relationship to the current controversy surrounding Epstein. I was on Jeffrey Epstein’s jet two times,” Kennedy said. “I’ve been very open about this from the beginning. This was in ’93, it was 30 years ago. It was before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein’s nefarious issues.

Bobby has not been “very open about this from the beginning.”

Maybe next month it’ll become three, and four, and five, and six. Perhaps we’ll learn that he leased it out for entire birthday orgies. Who knows?

Part of his defense for himself is that these trips occurred in the 90s before anyone necessarily knew about Epstein’s more obscene activities.

This may or may not be true, but I certainly am not going to take his word for it based on his established track record of lying.

There are two options as far as I’m concerned: RFK Jr. either was aware that Epstein was a sleazebag and likely intelligence plant running a blackmail operation, and was perhaps compromised himself, or else he is the worst judge of character in all of human history and now he’s lying to cover his tracks.

In either case, he’s lost my support forever.