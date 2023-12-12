Rachel Zegler Sings a Different Tune About 'Snow White' After Backlash For Feminist Comments

Rachel Zegler, the actress who was cast in the lead role for Disney's upcoming adaptation of "Snow White" — who, by the way, is Colombian and not at all fair-skinned as the source material requires the character to be — is a diehard left-wing activist and feminist who slammed the original film for being outdated.

Advertisement

That was her take before a massive amount of backlash crashed over her and Disney like a hundred-foot tidal wave. Now she's singing a totally different tune, praising the animated classic that spawned her new movie, hoping beyond hope that it will rescue the film from being a box office disaster like practically every other offering to come out of the studio this year.

In my not-so-humble opinion — humility is a good character trait but lacks in the fun department when you write politics and entertainment for a living — it's probably too little, too late to save "Snow White." Why? Because clearly, viewing audiences have been rejecting wokeness in their entertainment. How can Disney and other major studios not be getting the message here? Failure after failure at the box office for features that are chock full of agenda and poor storytelling ought to get the point across.

Zegler recently sat down for an interview with Variety, along with another Disney actress, Halle Bailey, who played the live-action Ariel from "The Little Mermaid." All of a sudden, Zegler is just gushing praise for the animated film, calling it a "monumental moment in film history."

“The cartoon is so beloved — it’s like a monumental moment in film history. It’s the first feature-length cartoon movie, to the point where it won honorary Oscars, and all these amazing things that happened for that film are the reason that you and I get to sit here today because it made Disney what it is,” Zegler said.

Advertisement

It also seems that Zegler is now playing her greatest role, that of full-blown company gal, putting on quite a performance during the interview by saying that she "loves everything the Disney company has put out" since it was first established. Right. I'm sure you have. So is Disney slipping Zegler a little extra spending money to suck up this much or did they threaten her over her previous criticisms to get her to watch her mouth?

Rachel Zegler backtracks previous remarks and praises Disney's animated Snow White film as "a monumental moment in film history" pic.twitter.com/oKBhYZIwhP — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 11, 2023

Zegler previously claimed she only watched the animated version of "Snow White" one time and stated it was off-putting. She then insisted that the new live-action version would be totally girl boss — my version of her words, just for the record — and not require any sort of man to rescue her like some old-fashioned "damsel in distress."

“It’s no longer 1937, and we absolutely wrote a ‘Snow White’ — she’s not going to be saved by a prince! And she’s not gonna be dreaming about true love,” Zegler remarked. “She’ll be dreaming about becoming a leader she knows she can be.”

That's quite a departure from the original film and the fairy tale that inspired it, right? Part of the reason it was such a classic is that it does indeed have lessons to teach boys and girls. Boys learn to be valiant and to treat a woman like a treasure, while girls learn what it means to be truly feminine, enjoying everything about womanhood and honoring the man they love.

Advertisement

Anyway, we're not done talking about the digs Zegler took at the original film. How about the fact she claims Prince Charming was stalking the main character? This chick is an absolute doofus.

“I mean, you know, the original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird! Weird,” the actress remarked.

I honestly hope this new woke version of "Snow White" gets obliterated at the box office and serves as the nail in the coffin for the woke era of Disney. Perhaps, after getting spanked repeatedly at the movies, on television, and everywhere else, the company will completely change directions and just focus on storytelling rather than overt leftist messaging.