The Morning Briefing: So Much for 'Nikkimentum'

One of the most tiring things about being a Republican is that one has to spend so much time being annoyed with Republican politicians. This also applies to being a conservative who, for lack of any better choices, votes for a lot of Republicans.

Even the politicians who seem to have the purest, most liberty-minded intentions when they start out get warped by the national stage and greater fame. I met Nikki Haley in 2010, shortly before she was first elected Governor of South Carolina. And handful of Tea Party activists at a conference were invited to a Q and A luncheon featuring her and the late, great Herman Cain.

I remember most of us being somewhat impressed with Haley at the time. Because we were all Tea Party types, we did come armed with a healthy amount of reserve and skepticism, though. We were always ready for the other shoe to drop after meeting any politician we liked at first.

As Haley's stature grew in the Republican Party, there were a couple of soft shoe drops along the way. The other day, a lead boot hit the ground.

My friend Stephen Green has the story:

There are plenty of reasons to like former U.N. Ambassador, former South Carolina governor, and current GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley, like when she publicly spanks rival Vivek Ramaswamy in one debate after another. But after reading the latest about her, maybe there's just that one reason. Whatever the number is, if Haley hadn't already fallen off my list of candidates I might possibly vote for in Colorado's Republican primary next spring, she removed herself from it with extreme prejudice on Tuesday when she came out against free speech on the internet. "The second thing," Haley told Fox News on Tuesday while discussing online speech, "is every person on social media should be verified by their name." "When you do that," she continued, "all of a sudden people have to stand by what they say. And it gets rid of the Russian bots, the Iranian bots, and the Chinese bots. And then you're going to get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say, and they know their pastor and their family members are going to see it."

Advertisement

Totalitarian much there, Ambassador?

I've been dealing with anonymous randos on the internet for a very long time now. Yes, they can be very irritating. On the other hand, there are many anonymous social media accounts that are valuable contributors to national political conversations.

As VodkaPundit and many others have pointed out since Haley stepped in it with her jackboots on this issue, many of the people who were integral to the founding of this great nation wrote anonymously. In troubled times when revolution is in the air, that's the way to stay alive.

In 2023 Joe Biden's America, the ability to remain anonymous while expressing oneself online is especially important for conservatives. The cancel crowd is forever on the lookout for conservatives whose lives it can ruin. Haley's harebrained idea would essentially serve only to shut up people on the right. That's really not a good look for someone who is campaigning to be the Republican nominee for President of the United States.

Mr. Green points out the potential for abuse here, noting that, "Once given the power to compel speakers to reveal their identities, you know that Washington would define its new authority as broadly as possible."

Haley had been getting a little momentum in the GOP primary race, for whatever that's worth. It's pretty safe to say that she just gave a master class on the destruction of goodwill and political capital. This was Haley's "Howard Dean Scream" moment.

Advertisement

What was most disturbing was that this wasn't a slip of the tongue for Haley. She had obviously thought it out and believed it to be a great idea.

The call for "civility" was almost as offensive as the unconstitutional aspect of Haley's Soviet proposal. This is not the time in history for civility or nice guy/gal Republicans. Were in a battle for the future of the United States. The Democrats are doing all that they can to permanently destroy our freedoms. The last thing we need are Republicans like Nikki Haley giving them an assist.

