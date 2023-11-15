NSA Goes Full Woke, Pushes CRT and Transgender Ideology on Employees

For the Biden administration, it’s far more important for our intelligence agencies to be concerned with pronouns and "white fragility” than monitoring foreign or domestic threats against our country.

Last year, the National Security Agency (NSA) published a 34-page Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion glossary, which was recently obtained and verified by The Daily Wire. It’s a disturbing compilation of terms associated with woke ideology for its employees to follow.

Lord knows we won’t make the mistake of taking out the next Osama bin Laden without first knowing what his preferred pronouns are, so as not to misgender him/her/they.

"The leaked, unclassified NSA document identifies itself as a 'a glossary of terms and language commonly used in dialogue regarding diversity, equity, inclusion, and social justice' and cites radical Critical Race Theory educators such as Robin DiAngelo and Ibram X. Kendi,” The Daily Wire reports. "There’s also ‘whiteness,' which the agency defines as a 'broad social construction that embraces the white culture, history, ideology, racialization, expressions, experiences, epistemology, emotions and behaviors,' all in order to reap “'material political, economic, and structural benefits for those socially deemed white.’"

Feel safer yet? It gets even better.

But the agency, which has been sharply criticized for its mass surveillance operations on American citizens, goes beyond openly endorsing the extreme tenets of Critical Race Theory with its glossary — it pushes queer theory as an approach that “critically deconstructs and challenges binaries such as male and female or heterosexual and homosexual.” The DEI glossary goes on to list a plethora of different vocab words associated with queer theory like “transmisogyny,” which it defines as the “intersection of transphobia and misogyny.”

The glossary includes definitions for stupid fantasy pronouns like "ze" and "zir,” and terms like "two spirit.” Then there’s an entry for "genderqueer," "AFAB/AMAB" denoting assigned gender at birth, "Latinx," and "same gender loving,” which is a new one I haven’t heard before.

There’s even a definition for DACA in the glossary, for some reason.

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.), a member of the House Intelligence Committee, was utterly shocked at the indoctrination happening in such a powerful military agency. “I just can’t overemphasize how shocking this is,” Waltz, a veteran, told The Daily Wire. “I’m a member of the Intelligence Committee in the House and it is an authentic document.”

“This isn’t some kind of diversity document, with terms like white fragility and definitions of whiteness and ‘ze’ and ‘zir’ in, say, the Small Business Administration,” Waltz said. “This is the NSA, the National Security Agency, one of the most powerful agencies in the world, that the world has ever seen.”

You can read the entire disturbing document here.