The Not-So-Surprising Bromance Between Palestine and Marxism

Like me, you may have read about Egypt not allowing Palestinian refugees to enter their nation as the Israeli military clown-slaps Hamas. You may also have assumed it was because the Egyptians — as well as others in the Muslim/Arab world — are happy to sacrifice Palestinian lives and blame it all on the Israeli Defensive Forces (IDF).

While I believe that is an added benefit to those who wish to destroy Israel, I've learned a few things as I was researching this article. One thing is that the Palestinians have pissed off a lot of countries in the Middle East over the years. Another is that the Palestinians have a decades-long love affair with Marxists — and who wants those clowns stinking up their nation, anyway?

FACT-O-RAMA! America's most financially successful Marxist organization, BLM, has gone all-in for Hamas. Some of the same Muslim Marxists associated with BLM have admitted their plans to take over U.S. universities and indoctrinate students with Marxist ideology, as predicted by KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov in 1984.

The Love Bonds Between Palestinians and Leninists

The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) was founded in 1967. They recruited several thousand guerillas and were financially backed by Syria.

By 1969 they had declared themselves a Marxist-Leninist organization (as did their brothers in the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, or DFLP) and were dedicated to driving capitalists out of the Middle East and the destruction of Israel.

The PFLP recently declared that they are looking at achieving a "historic victory." This commie site is hard to read without laughingly — and painfully — choking bourbon out of my nose, but it includes the following regarding the IDF beating the potato salad out of Hamas:

The legendary epic scenes embodied by our resisting heroes from the various military wings clearly show that we are on the threshold of achieving a historic victory over this criminal enemy who is floundering in its incapacity, failure and historic defeat, and the fall of the myth of its invincible army in the face of the will and steadfastness of the heroic resistance in the battlefield, who fulfilled their promise to turn the sands of Gaza into a graveyard for the Zionist invaders.

Apparently, they haven't seen the halftime score. Leftist news outlets, including The Washington Post, Communist News Network (CNN), and their sister site Al Jazeera are all reporting that no fewer than 10,000 Gazans are dead. Israel lost 1,400 1,200 people thus far, but we don't know how many IDF fighters have been lost.

But wait — there's more commie flapdoodle!

PINKO-RAMA! In a move that would make Stalin put down his kill list and tip his hat, the aforementioned apparatchik site flies the Marxist mantra, "Workers and Oppressed People of the World Unite," cutely pretending Mao-Maos care about workers when everyone knows communism's only goal is to oppress the people they pretend to support while enriching the communist big-wigs. I'd think the commies would write some new material every 70 years or so.

Links between Marxism and Palestine are not new, nor is booting Palestinians from Arab and Muslim countries:

Striking Palestinian workers were booted from Saudi Arabia, Libya, and Iraq in the mid-1950s.

Jordan expelled 20,000 Palestinians in 1970 and destroyed the camps where they were living.

In 1994-95, Libya tossed tens of thousands of Palestinians when the Oslo Accords were gutted by the PLO's Yasser Arafat.

Roughly 21,000 Palestinians willingly fled Iraq in 2003 after a wave of persecution.

Almost 31,000 Palestinian refugees were left homeless in Beirut when the Lebanese army destroyed their encampment.

Kuwait violently removed no less than 200,000 Palestinians in 1991 after Iraq's occupation of the oil-rich nation because the PLO sided with Saddam Hussein, even though most of the Palestinians didn't support the PLO. Another 200,000 who fled when Iraq invaded were not permitted to return when the Iraqi army was defeated by an America-led coalition.

Dictators and Marxists have a long, loving bromance.

Need more? Here are two informative articles written by PJ Media's own Robert Spencer, one of America's leading experts on Muslim affairs, director of Jihadwatch.com, and author of "The Critical Quran":

MAO-RAMA! "Diversity, equity, and inclusion" (DEI) codswallop is nothing but a Marxist vehicle intended to control people. One commie middle school DEI teacher is under the gun for stating Hamas's brutal attack on October 7 was a hoax.

What Have We Learned?

We have learned two things that I, and perhaps others, didn't know. One, Palestinian leaders and their terror groups have had a love connection with Marxism for decades. And two, many Arab/Muslim nations want nothing to do with Palestinians. Your orange-haired, pro-Hamas, non-binary sibling-in-law likely has no idea that Arab and Muslim countries have ping-ponged as many Palestinians over the decades as were removed by the newly founded state of Israel in 1948. That probably doesn't come up in a typical university class.

BONUS FACT! For 20 years, from 1948 to 1967, Egypt decided to take control of Gaza. During this period, Egypt treated Palestinians poorly, denied them statehood, and turned Gaza into more of a reservation than a nation.