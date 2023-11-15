Another Leftist Groomer Arrested for Child Porn

The former editor of a left-leaning news site has reportedly been charged with possessing and distributing child pornography.

44-year-old Slade Sohmer, the former editor-in-chief of The Recount, was arrested on Friday at his home in Otis, Mass., and released on $100,000 bail on Monday. He reportedly had hundreds of images and videos on his devices.

The New York Post reported that Sohmer also worked as a camp counselor for a New York City-based nonprofit. His arrest came weeks after law enforcement officials seized his electronic devices with a search warrant. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of dissemination of child pornography.

Berkshire Assistant District Attorney Marianne Shelvey told TheWrap some of the images and videos involved children as young as 3 or 4 years old, was "one of the most egregious cases" she had ever seen.

The Post reports that "If convicted, Sohmer faces minimum mandatory sentences of 10 years in state prison if convicted of dissemination of child pornography and five years if convicted of possession of child pornography."

In 2018, Buzzfeed praised Sohmer for discussing sexuality with young children in an article that has been taken down but has been archived.

"It's not like I misjudged these kids or had any preconceived notions,” Sohmer told Buzzfeed for the article. "I just don't know what today's fourth graders know about love and sexuality and gender and all its modern permutations. I'm glad it went down the way it did, but it's not like I expected them to throw tomatoes at me after the big reveal."

It should come as no surprise that a man who enjoyed talking about sexuality to fourth graders was a groomer and has now been arrested for child pornography. PJ Media has been calling out the grooming of children for some time now, and this is the reason why. These people are cunning predators using diversity and inclusivity as a ruse to victimize children.

