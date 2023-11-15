NBA Player Announces Sneakers With Bible Verses

With the whole world increasingly in chaos, sometimes it’s the little victories that brighten your day. Like NBA Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Judah Isaac, who announced the imminent launch of sneakers with Bible verses.

Since we are a Judeo-Christian nation, it hasn't always been controversial to cite the Bible in public. But as a warped and secular view of separation of church and state (a phrase which never appears in the Constitution) took over American legal and political thought and as our country becomes increasingly non-religious and woke, we find that being openly Jewish or Christian makes us targets. One basketball player is taking a stand against anti-Biblical ideology with the “Judah 1.”

On Nov. 13, Isaac posted on Twitter/X, “Most people see the ‘Judah 1’ as an outlandish endeavor.. shoot, when we first started, so did I 🤷🏾‍♂️ I was afraid that delivering a sneaker that represented our values without compromising style or performance was too tall a task.. ‼️” But that seemingly impossible dream has become a reality, as Isaac announces the launch.

“But here we are!! ☺️👊🏾 The first basketball sneaker with visible Bible verses becomes available in Just 3 days!” Isaac said (the sneakers are supposed to be available this Thursday). “To be a part of history sign up at the link in my bio to be notified the second of the drop! ⛹️” Isaac’s tweet included a promotional video too.

In the video, Isaac describes boldness as “standing up for what you believe.” He asks, “What would it look like to give people the freedom to wear their values on their feet?…this is the first basketball sneaker with a visible Bible verse on the outside.”

He insists, “Whether you are on a basketball court, whether you are a teacher, whether you are a mailman, you have the opportunity to walk in true greatness by the decision that you make each and every day.” Christ’s presence inspires him, the basketball player said.

The sneakers as shown on Isaac’s website include multiple features, including “Herringbone traction pattern,” “Dual density midsole to provide a perfect blend of responsiveness and support,” and the Bible verse — “2 Cor 4:9” — on the heel. The verse says, “...persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed.”

According to Isaac, the verse and JUDAH 1 Triumph sneakers remind him of what motivated him through injury, criticism, and misunderstanding: “No matter what they say, no matter the score, victory is yours through Christ.” Based on the promotional video, potential customers can choose from multiple different Bible verses on the shoes.

It often seems as if celebrities, whether in media, sports, or Hollywood, are either part of the problem or too afraid to speak up in the culture wars. The NBA itself has often seemed more interested in pandering to anti-Christian Communist China than anything else. It’s nice to see an athlete who is willing to wear his faith — not just on his sleeve, but also on his sneakers.