The Morning Briefing: Hamas Keeps Making a Clear Case for Destroying Hamas

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends.

It's difficult to write about terrorist organizations like Hamas without using language that many would say is unnecessary hyperbole. I am of the opinion, however, that there really aren't enough bad things that can be said about Hamas. Even my extensive cache of epithets might run dry if I let loose on the savages.

Those of us who harshly criticize Islamic terrorist groups are reflexively called "Islamophobic" by leftists who inhabit an alt-reality where suicide bombers are simply misunderstood and the people they blow up probably had it coming to them.

The thing about the Islamic terrorists is that almost all of them are pretty clear about why there is nothing "phobic" about being concerned that they might start killing innocent people. Maybe American leftists should establish some sort of "Adopt a Jihadi" program that, for just a few dollars a month, would allow them to get to know these killers they champion. They'd soon find out that their pet terror projects hate Americans too and the "Islamophobia" nonsense might finally come to an end.

Stephen Green wrote a column yesterday about one of the higher-ups in Hamas reminding all sane people why they have got to go:

"Israel is a country that has no place in our land," Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told the Middle East's LBC International news network on Tuesday. "We must remove that country." "It constitutes a security, military, and political catastrophe to the Arab and Islamic nation and must be finished." Hamad added, completely unnecessarily after the attacks on Israeli civilians we all witnessed on the weekend of October 7, "We are not ashamed to say this, with full force."

If any American bleeding heart can point out to me where there's room to approach that with a diplomatic solution, I'm all eyes and ears. I should clarify: a diplomatic solution that doesn't involve Israelis being treaty-bound to sit politely and wait to be slaughtered.

Hamad goes on to assure the interviewer that Hamas will do what it did on October 7 "again and again" because it has "the resolve and the capabilities to fight."

Low-info leftists see rhetoric like this as the words of a passionate, oppressed warrior engaged in a noble cause. Because real history is anathema to leftists, they don't grasp that almost everything they believe in would get them brutally killed by these poor, oppressed people. Killed rather quickly too.

You know who wouldn't kill woke progressive American lunatics?

Yeah, you do.

Hamad and his jihadi buddies are almost certainly going to have their ideas of "resolve and capabilities" redefined by the Mossad, as VodkaPundit points out:

It wasn't clear from the clip MEMRI posted, but I presume that Hamad was speaking from the relative safety of Doha or Beirut. The skill and determination of Israel's Mossad is why Hamad's safety is only relative. It might take weeks, months, or years, but there is no doubt in my mind that Israeli intelligence officers will eliminate every Hamas official — whether they're hiding out in a well-stocked tunnel dug below a Gaza residential apartment building or enjoying the good life in a Qatar luxury suite.

That's right, Hamas Hamad, there aren't enough diaper-filling ignorant Ivy League kids on Earth to save you from your inglorious destiny. You can wax on about martyrs all you want, but we know the drill when it comes to terrorist bigwigs.

It's no secret to anyone who pays attention that the leaders in terrorist organizations operate on a "Martyrdom for thee, but not for me," way of thinking. If they did buy into their martyrdom speeches, Osama bin Laden would have flown a plane on 9/11. Instead, he organized everything from thousands of miles away, then spent Allah knows how long scurrying through tunnels like a rat until he could find a place in Pakistan to watch porn.

Newsflash, American leftists: There are people in these kinds of conflicts who actually do have it coming. With words and deeds, Hamas keeps making sure that everyone knows it's them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

