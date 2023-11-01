The Real Bidenomics: Oversight Committee Finds Another Payment to the Big Guy

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) has announced that the House Oversight Committee has found a laundered check to Joe Biden for $40,000, exactly 10% of a $400,000 kiss from Hunter Biden's Chinese pinko "partners."

FACT-O-RAMA! Emails from Hunter Biden confirmed that Joe Biden is "the big guy" who gets 10% of the Biden family cheddar mill.

Let's follow the latest money trail!

Hunter Biden sends his famous "I am sitting with my father" extortion text threat to a commie associate at the Chinese company CEFC demanding $10 million, as agreed upon earlier.

Within days, $5 million arrived from a Chinese company called Northern International Capital to a firm called Hudson West III, owned by Hunter Biden and an associate from CEFC.

$400,000 of that money was sent to Owasco P.C., which Hunter Biden owns

Hunter then wired $150,000 to Lion Hall Group, a company owned by his Uncle Jim Biden and Jim's wife, Sara.

Sara then withdrew $50,000 in cash from Lion Hall Group and deposited it in a checking account that she and her husband owned.

Days later, Sara cut a check to Joe "the big guy" Biden for $40,000, exactly 10% of the initial $400,000. The check memo reads "loan repayment."

The Oversight Committee recently released a photo of another check from Sara and Jim Biden to Joe Biden — this one for $200,000, which came from money sent to Jim Biden by a company called Americore — with the same words "loan repayment" in the memo portion of the check as seen in the photo below. How much money did Joe "loan" his brother Jim? Thus far, the Oversight Committee hasn't found evidence of any loans at all but has asked for proof from the Biden family.

"My son has not made money in terms of this thing about, uh, what are you talking about, China?" Joe Biden said during a debate with President Trump.

This paper trail is the latest in the Everest-high pile of evidence against America's first crime family, evidence that apparatchiks in the Pravda press pretend doesn't exist.

Comer had this to say about Joe Biden's new-found cabbage:

Like the payment to Joe from Americore funds, it’s certainly plausible that this payment where James and Sara used funds from China was indeed a loan repayment to Joe. But even if this $40,000 check was a loan repayment from James Biden, it still shows how Joe benefited from his family cashing in on his name – with money from China no less. Without his family peddling his name and his son threatening a CEFC associate with consequences that he said Joe Biden knew about, James wouldn’t have had the money to write the $40,000 check to his brother Joe.

Though patriotic Americans are clamoring for the impeachment of Biden — and indeed one is likely coming — it is important to reveal all of the Biden family's financial skullduggery before pulling the trigger. It's pleasing to know that 53.3% of likely voters believe the Bidens are guilty of crimes before the impeachment has even begun. We have the Oversight Committee to thank for that, as well as patriotic Americans like YOU sounding the alarm and waking up your "normie" friends and relatives to the Marxism taking root in our nation and the chicanery the Bidens have been pulling for years.