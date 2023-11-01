Michigan: City Council Candidate Asks If Holocaust Was ‘Advance Punishment’ for Israel’s ‘Savagery’

Could the Holocaust happen again? After all the open endorsements of Hamas we have seen the world over these days, the answer to that is obvious. Can it happen here? Of course. A candidate for city council in Michigan has just made that clear.

Nasr Hussain is running for a seat on the city council of Hamtramck, Mich., the first city in our new multicultural and diverse (vibrantly diverse, that is) society to elect only Muslims to its council. Hussain, a Muslim himself, doesn’t promise to make the city council more diverse, and as far as leftists are concerned, an all-Muslim city council, despite its monolithic, monochromatic character, is about as diverse as a city council could possibly get. But candidate Hussain does have something to offer: an intriguing theological perspective on the events of the day.

On Monday, Hussain posted this on Facebook: "Was the holocaust God's advance punishment of the ‘Chosen People’ for the savagery they're committing today against the innocent Palestinians [sic] children and civilians? A heinous act proving that they're as savage and cruel as the Nazis themselves, or even worse.”

The thoughtful theologian helpfully added a clarification: “Take into consideration that God isn’t confined by space or time and that they believe in reincarnation.” Who believes in reincarnation? Not the Jews, but after all, since the Qur’an (9:30) claims that Jews worship the prophet Ezra as the son of God despite the fact that no Jew has ever been found who actually does this, making things up about what Jews believe is a venerable Islamic tradition.

In its write-up on Hussain’s Facebook post, the Detroit News adds this helpful bit of background information that clarifies why the candidate is so very angry at Jews: “More than 8,500 Palestinians have been killed in the war, mostly women and children, the Health Ministry in Gaza said Tuesday, without providing a breakdown of civilian and militant deaths.” The News adds that “the figure is without precedent in decades of Israeli-Palestinian violence, according to the Associated Press.

Wow, that’s terrible! But read that paragraph again. Who exactly is the source of this information? That’s right: the Health Ministry in Gaza. And who runs the Health Ministry in Gaza? Neither the Detroit News nor AP will tell you, but I will: Hamas. Hamas runs the Health Ministry in Gaza as Hamas is in control of the entire government in Gaza. Are Hamas’ casualty figures reliable? No, and we have a very recent example of this.

On Oct. 18, the same Health Ministry claimed that Israel had struck a Gaza hospital and that five hundred people had been killed. As it turned out, a stray Palestinian Islamic Jihad rocket hit the hospital parking lot, not the hospital itself, and between ten and fifty people were killed, not five hundred. The Gaza Health Ministry has an obvious interest in exaggerating civilian casualties in Gaza. Still, establishment media outlets continue to accept and repeat its claims uncritically.

Meanwhile, the ominous implications of Hussain’s post cannot be understated. If Allah could have pre-emptively arranged a massacre of the Jews to punish them for crimes they would allegedly commit eighty years later, then the Holocaust was entirely justified, and if it was justified once, it could be justified again. Apparently, Hussain even thinks that Jews of today believe they are the reincarnated souls of those who were murdered in the Holocaust and clearly would like to see them suffer the same fate one more time.

It is also important to remember that while the Bible says, “Vengeance is mine, says the Lord” (Deuteronomy 32:35, Romans 12:19), the Qur’an directs Muslims to be the instruments of Allah’s punishment of the infidels: “Fight them, and Allah will punish them by your hands, and he will lay them low and give you victory over them, and he will heal the hearts of people who are believers. And he will remove the anger of their hearts” (9:14-15).

If Allah is going to punish the unbelievers by the hands of the believers, and the Holocaust was his judgment on the Jews, some Muslims may get the idea that it’s time to carry out a new Holocaust so as to heal their hearts after all the terrible things the Jews have supposedly done to them. And this isn’t being argued only in Lahore, Tehran, and Ramallah. It’s being argued in Michigan. Are you enjoying the sheer vibrance of our national diversity yet?