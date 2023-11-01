Vile Cornell Anti-Semite Arrested, and He/Him Isn't a White Supremacist

The FBI has arrested a suspect for allegedly leaving threatening posts on an online message board. The messages included threats to shoot Jews and rape Jewish women.

Advertisement

Authorities snagged Patrick Dai, 21, a Cornell University student, after a brief investigation.

Dai, an engineering student, hails from Pittsford, N.Y., and is accused of making serious threats, which include a mass shooting of Jews as well as the following:

"If I see another Jew on campus. If I see another pig male Jew on campus I will slit your throat." "If I see another pig female Jew I will drag you away and rape you and throw you over a cliff." "If I see a pig baby Jew I will behead you in front of your parents."

FACT-O-RAMA! Dai's LinkedIn profile claims he once worked as a "safety officer" at Cornell University.

To no one's surprise, Dai does not appear to be one of those white supremacists who *President Biden, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas have all assured us are America's greatest threat.

Another not-so-shocking morsel is Dai's honor-bound duty to include his "pronouns" in an online profile, a true sign of allegiance to the world's burgeoning Marxism.

.@Cornell student Patrick Dai was arrested and charged for making online threats to k*ll, r*pe, and slit the throats of Jewish students.



Accord to his Linkedin, He worked as a “safety officer” at Cornell.



You can’t make this up. pic.twitter.com/qD5jRY5teN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 1, 2023

Advertisement

Yet another non-shocker: the apparatchiks in the Pravda press are already suggesting that Dai is "severely depressed." This site mentions Dai's alleged depression in the second sentence of its article.

“My son is in severe depression," Dai's father texted to the New York Post. "He cannot control his emotion [sic] well due to the depression. No, I don’t think he committed the crime.”

According to a Department of Justice (DOJ) press release, Dai threatened to shoot up a location called "104 West," which is a dining hall that offers kosher diets.

The release also mentions Dai's threat to “bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews.”

The complaint alleges that Dai posted threatening messages to the Cornell section of an online discussion site, including posts calling for the deaths of Jewish people and a post that said “gonna shoot up 104 west.” According to information provided by Cornell University Police and other public information, 104 West is a Cornell University dining hall that caters predominantly to Kosher diets and is located next to the Cornell Jewish Center, which provides residences for Cornell students. In another post, Dai allegedly threatened to “stab” and “slit the throat” of any Jewish males he sees on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish females, and to behead any Jewish babies. In that same post, Dai threatened to “bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews.” The charges and the allegations in the complaint are merely accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Advertisement

New York's Gov. Kathy Hochul, who has been tightrope-walking the Israel-Hamas situation, took a victory lap on Twitter/X.

BALANCE-O-RAMA! Not wanting to take sides, Hochul recently declared, "You can vigorously oppose Israel's response following the attack on their people but still be vigorously opposed to terrorism, Hamas, antisemitism, and hate in all of its forms."

Threatening a mass shooting or horrific antisemitic violence is outrageous and unacceptable. Grateful to our law enforcement partners who have worked to keep @Cornell students and all New Yorkers safe from the forces of hate. https://t.co/ftH5TBwl8e — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 1, 2023

If found guilty, Dai is looking at a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.