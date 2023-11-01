Some of the Dystopian Tyranny You Can Expect if the Marxists Win

What with WWIII brewing like a much-needed pot of coffee after a night of swilling Mad Dog (don't judge), I thought today would be a groovy time to point out what our future looks like if we don't wake up the "communism can't happen here" crowd. And I do not have to go far because a lot of it is already taking place.

We already know the federal government colluded with Big Tech to censor Americans who dared question the origins of COVID and the efficacy of the clot-shot and even shut down the New York Post for breaking the Hunter Biden laptop story. We've seen pro-lifers have their doors kicked in by FBI SWAT teams. This will get even worse if We the People don't raise our voices.

Your environmental, social, and governance (ESG) score will light up like Hunter's crackpipe if you tweet that "a man in a dress isn't a woman," and your digital currency card will be denied when you try to buy toilet paper.

FACT-O-RAMA! A woman I know, now 81, who moved from Poland to the U.S. in 1974 told me Stalin would stop sending toilet paper to Poland when he was angry at the nation for not falling in line.

Your three-bedroom home will be deemed an extravagance now that your kids have moved out and may be confiscated and handed over to a large family from Sudan. After all, building more housing than necessary is a threat to "climate change." Besides, you'll be comfy-cozy in your federally approved living pod.

Check out this Canadian commie prag stating that "you don't have an absolute right to own private property in Canada." Stop saying "It can't happen here."

Your dog will be killed because we all know puppy kibble makes the weather bad.

Unless you have a herd of cattle, your Sunday steaks will be replaced with a tempting cricket salad.

Enough of my bloviating. Watch this video by the World Economic Forum (WEF), which is nothing more than a group of wealthy, unelected jackpuddings who are "predicting" that by 2030 you will be a serf. Your enslavement includes such greatest hits as:

we will own nothing and be happy

we will stop eating meat

the U.S. will not be a superpower because "a handful of countries will dominate"

a billion people will be displaced -- to the West -- otherwise, somehow, the clouds will suffer

Meat will be a special treat. Read more: https://t.co/RiQP6tpkfp pic.twitter.com/7BcRHgnWTx — World Economic Forum (@wef) April 9, 2018





FACT-O-RAMA! The mass migration to the West began decades ago. Do you see how far along the WEF plan has come along? Are you waking up yet? If you are reading this, Im sure you are. Now let's work on our "normie" friends and relatives.

According to KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, the first step we see after the fall of liberty won't affect true Americans. Antifa and knuckleheads like the professors who are now waving Hamas flags will be the first to be purged. That "BLM" shirt your lavender-haired, non-binary sibling-in-law wears won't protect zher from prison, or even a firing squad. It will actually push zhim to the front of the line.

Bezmenov put it this way:

Your leftists in the United States. All these professors and all these beautiful civil rights defenders. They are instrumental in the process of the subversion only to destabilize a nation. When their job is completed, they are not needed anymore. They know too much. Some of them, when they get disillusioned, when they see that Marxist-Leninists come to power, obviously they get offended, they think that they will come to power. That will never happen, of course. They will be lined up against the wall and shot.

I won't get into what our Jewish friends and gay community will face if Islam takes over the Western world.

Yousef Palani, a Muslim Iraqi refugee who was settled in Ireland with his large family, was sentenced to two life sentences for butchering two gay men in Sligo, Ireland. One man was decapitated. A third who was stabbed in the face, losing his eye, survived. Palani told police he… pic.twitter.com/9wipsLttKa — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 26, 2023

You will be monitored from the moment you leave your pod until you reach your destiny. If approved, you can fly, once a year, to see grandma, provided she isn't more than 900 miles away.

Check out this commie codswallop from the WEF's website:

Here is one version of CO-topia: you walk out of your door in the morning into a green and liveable city. You can choose to call upon a car. An algorithm has calculated the smartest route for the vehicle, and it picks up a few other people on the way. Since the city council has banned private cars in the city, tons of new mobility services have arrived. It is cheaper for you not to own your own car, and it reduces congestion, so you arrive at your destination more quickly and don’t have to spend time looking for parking. There are a lot fewer cars on the streets and the rest are electric. All electricity is green by the way.

You can read more about the WEF's Maoist plans, all of which are set for 2030. That seems to be the magic year for the globalist pinkos to hit their goals, and it's just about six years away.

Seriously, read it. It's your future. You'll be living in a 15-minute city with no car, no meat, and no liberties. Notice how they make it seem like it's a good move for us.

We are living in historic times. Five years from will your kids ask, "How did you win the war against Marxism?" Or will it be: "Why did you sit on your hands as the commies took your car, killed your dog, and fed you grasshoppers?"