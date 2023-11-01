Hilarious Trick-or-Treaters Roast Joe Biden

I hope these trick-or-treaters' parents have their taxes in perfect order for the audits on the horizon, because their Halloween mockery of "President" Joe Biden is way too funny. Of course, politics is always a popular theme at Halloween — why else would costume suppliers manufacture presidential masks every year? But it's one thing to buy a mask and put it on, and it's another to play the part convincingly. When these young revelers layered their role-playing with mockery, the result was spot-on political satire.

To be sure, the blundering, phony, incompetent, and crooked Biden administration is an easy target, and there was more than one effective lampoon of its leaders this year. But far and away the best comedic work was done by good, old-fashioned irreverent teenage boys. No wonder the left calls them "toxic" and tries to castrate them with humorless nag culture.

First place for Halloween 2023 was a tie between two sets of magnificent young men who had the same idea: one of them dressed as Biden while his buddies transformed themselves into his Secret Service detail/care providers. Watch these comic wizards destroy the pretenses of the leftist establishment in seconds. Here's group one:

I had no idea @POTUS was in the St. Louis area until he showed up at my door tonight asking for candy! pic.twitter.com/DsBg0yU7rt — Kim St. Onge (@StOnge_Kim) November 1, 2023

And here's group two:

Disorientated Joe Biden wins Halloween 😂 pic.twitter.com/lvGKwTXHOF — OutKick (@Outkick) November 1, 2023

The kids were mocking Joe Biden on Halloween pic.twitter.com/Ix5H34KV6B — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 1, 2023

Second place goes to this adorable little chain gang of Democrat felons, finally being led off to jail by a resurgent President Trump. I think I recognize Barack Obama and Bill Clinton (though the poster identifies him as George W. Bush) as well as Biden in this lineup:

The omnipresent Biden mask also embellished some scary decorations to frighten the children:

Okay, this Biden display wins Halloween 🤣 pic.twitter.com/55aozCC6h3 — 𝓓𝖗. 𝓥𝖔𝐱 𝓞𝖈𝖚𝖑𝖎 (@Vox_Oculi) October 31, 2023

Another Biden — first son and bagman to the Big Guy, Hunter Biden — proved a popular option for adults:

Hunter Biden and his Crack Pipe. Happy Halloween! pic.twitter.com/EWiHrezQpX — Brian McWilliams (@BrianMcWilliams) November 1, 2023

Throwback to when I convinced my husband to dress up like Hunter Biden 😂😂😂….



And yes, 10% of our candy went to the ‘BIG GUY’ …. #Halloween pic.twitter.com/nBlyLx3gUa — Stephanie Hamill (@STEPHMHAMILL) October 31, 2023

It turns out that Democrats also like to dress up as bumbling Biden, but in their humorless and fanatical fashion, they do so unironically. Rather, there's a sad element of hero worship in their play-acting. One example was canned CNN anchor Don Lemon who, together with his same-sex fiancé, Tim Malone, dressed up as Kamala Harris and Slow Joe. Lemon proudly posted a pic to his Instagram account:

Hilarious, Don.

Sadly, the most frightening costume of Halloween 2023 was worn by Biden himself:

Joe Biden is dressed up as a President for Halloween😅 https://t.co/QDpF7ywRvu — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) October 30, 2023



