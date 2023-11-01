Wray Warns of Possible Attacks, While Mayorkas Harbors Hamas Sympathizer

Every time shamed FBI director Christopher Wray opens his mouth, I cringe. Even under J. Edgar Hoover, the FBI wasn’t criminalized and weaponized to the extent that it is today. So on Tuesday when Wray addressed the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, I felt like it wasn’t so much a warning as a veiled threat.

Wray told the senators that after the October Hamas attack on Israel, there is an elevated terrorism risk in the U.S. That risk includes homegrown supporters of the group. However, Wray failed to mention that Joe Biden has allowed thousands of the Jihadist groupies to stream into the country through the open border and still, even while he was speaking, was allowing the infiltration to happen.

“We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called 'caliphate' several years ago,” he said.

Wray went on to say:

The terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023. The ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the threat of an attack against Americans in the United States to a whole other level since the horrific terrorist attacks committed by Hamas against innocent people in Israel a few weeks ago. We also cannot and do not discount the possibility that Hamas or another foreign terrorist organization may exploit the current conflict to conduct attacks here on our own soil.

When Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) asked him to assess the threat to Americans, Wray responded, “This is not a time for panic. We shouldn’t stop conducting our daily lives, going to schools, houses of worship, and so forth, but we should be vigilant.”

That’s sound advice, but perhaps as the Director of the FBI, you should take it yourself. Shouldn’t you be thoroughly looking into these pro-Hamas, anti-Israel demonstrations on major college campuses? Shouldn’t the FBI insist on much more sophisticated screening procedures at the border, and shouldn’t the FBI be harassing if not actually arresting and deporting known threats?

Now, we know that this type of actual investigative detective and police work would take away from your never-ending pursuit of Donald Trump, his MAGA supporters, and Catholics who attend Latin masses. Still, from an American citizenry point of view, we believe our protection is more important. To be honest, and this is only my humble opinion, this sounds like we are being set up for some type of an actual attack.

That way, you and the rest of your misdirected cronies can fall back on the excuse that the country was warned, Mr. Wray. For all we know, you may actually be aware of something that is going to happen. Do you really believe that your position, or the department that you are the director of, still garners the same level of trust and respect? I know that you know this, but it needs to be said anyway. The American people don’t trust you or the FBI. The organization is nothing more than a conglomerate of shills working for an administration filled with a deep-rooted criminal element.

How deeply rooted? Well, for example, let’s take a look at the testimony of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was also present at this “Threats to the Homeland Hearing.”

Mayorkas is cut from the same cloth as Wray. He’s arrogant and believes he is beyond questioning by those he views as peasants. At the hearing, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) had a different take on the situation and vigorously questioned Mayorkas on an issue that requires answers.

Hawley demanded to know why a former spokeswoman for the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO), Nejwa Ali, was employed at his agency. He exposed that Ali shared images of Hamas terrorists using paragliders and called for the “downfall” of Israel in personal social media posts.

Hawley then grilled Mayorkas on the fact that Ali, who is an officer with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, was posting disgusting and inflammatory images regarding the Hamas attack.

“This is an asylum and immigration officer who is posting these, frankly, pro-genocidal slogans and images on the day that Israelis are being slaughtered in their beds,” the senator said.

“This person works for the Department of Homeland Security. Have you fired her?” Hawley asked.

Mayorkas, in typical Democratic fashion, attempted to change the narrative by accusing Hawley of something that he didn’t do. Hawley was having none of it.

“To suggest that that is emblematic of the men and women of the Department of Homeland Security is despicable,” Mayorkas began to respond before Hawley cut him off.

“When Israel has been invaded and Jewish students are barricaded in libraries in this country and cannot be escorted out because they are threatened for their lives, you have employees who are celebrating genocide," Hawley interjected. "And you are saying it’s despicable for me to ask the question. Has she been fired?”

Mayorkas replied, “That individual has been placed on administrative leave. The individual was hired in 2019. I cannot speak to an ongoing personnel matter.”

“This isn’t sufficient to fire her?” Hawley asked. “That’s what you’re telling me.”

“That is not what I’m saying,” Mayorkas interjected.

“She’s still on your payroll as we sit here today. Did she adjudicate any cases involving Israelis seeking asylum in this country?” Hawley asked.

Mayorkas declined to answer further.

“Quite frankly, Mr. Secretary, I think that your performance is despicable, and I think the fact that you are not willing to provide answers to this committee is absolutely atrocious,” Hawley concluded.

Mayorkas, still trying to justify the unjustifiable, said this:

What I found despicable is the implication that this language, tremendously odious, actually, could be emblematic of the sentiments of the 260,000 men and women of the Department of Homeland Security. Senator Hawley takes an adversarial approach to me in this question, and perhaps he doesn’t know my own background, perhaps he does not know that I am the child of a Holocaust survivor; perhaps he does not know that my mother lost almost all her family at the hands of the Nazis. And so, I find his adversarial tone to be entirely misplaced. I find it to be disrespectful of me and my heritage. And I do not expect an apology. But I did want to say what I just articulated.

Mayorkas also declined to answer whether the Biden administration would revoke the visas of foreign students at U.S. universities who celebrate the deaths of Israelis.

If Mayorkas tried to spin Hawley’s questions any harder, he would have drilled his way through the floor. There is no argument that a former PLO spokesperson who posts pro-Hamas rhetoric supporting the death of innocents cannot be employed by the Department of Homeland Security. This is not acceptable under any circumstances.

Try to imagine the outcry if this was a Trump-appointed figure. The outrage would be palpable. I have news for the MSM: this person’s hate is probably stronger under the Biden administration. Why? Because it is condoned, accepted, and even encouraged.

The bottom line is this: she must go. Not only does she need to be fired, but all of her future activities also need to be monitored. That, however, would involve the FBI, so there is a slim-to-none chance that will occur.

Remember America, the FBI director himself told us to stay vigilant while he is very aware that the Secretary of Homeland Security is protecting Nejwa Ali.

I feel safer already.