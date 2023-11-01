Nothing to See Here: Illegal Border-Crossers Caught with Explosives

After a recent visit to the Southern border, Republican senators are alerting the nation to a new domestic terror threat, and it involves illegal immigrants caught with bombs.

Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) claims that illegal immigrants have been busted crossing the border with explosives, which according to Barrasso were "tailor-made for terrorism."

FACTO-EL-RAMO During September 2023, 269,735 illegal immigrants crossed into the United States, the most for a single month in history of the Southern border.

Sens. John Cornyn (R-Texas), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Pete Ricketts (R-Neb.) joined Barrasso on the border trip and to a press conference where Barrasso revealed that roughly eight million illegal immigrants have crossed the border since *President Joe Biden "won" the White House.

"We have just returned from our southern border, and it is painfully clear that with Joe Biden's open border policy, our country is really at an increased threat for a terrorist attack," Barrasso declared at Tuesday's presser, referring to the improvised explosive devices (IED) as roughly the size of cannonballs.

AMMO-RAMA! Civil War-era cannonballs came in many sizes and weights. It wasn't clear what size Barrasso was talking about.

Ricketts spoke at the press conference and stated that 18 people from the terror watch list were snagged at the border in September. No one knows how many snuck in undetected. A total of 172 terror suspects were busted in all of fiscal year 2022.

The aforementioned Republican senators aren't the only people sounding the terror alarm.

FBI Director Christopher Wray testified Tuesday that a number of terror groups have been calling for attacks since Hamas's savagery in Israel on October 7.

"The actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration the likes of which we haven't seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago," Wray testified before Congress.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is responsible for the Southern border and has stated numerous times that the border is secure, testified that more than 600,000 illegal immigrants snuck in during the last fiscal year.

MATH-O-RAMA! If just 1% of those 600,000 "gotaways" are terrorists, there could now be 6,000 terrorists in the country that the Joe Biden administration has allowed to enter.

Cornyn pointed out that no one knows who the "gotaways" are and that they may likely "have a good reason for running away from law enforcement."

As the world teeters on the edge of WWIII and terrorists attempt to sneak into the nation, it's important to realize that none of this is an accident. The Biden administration knows what it is doing. Illegal immigrants are being urged to enter the nation, not deterred. At the same time, Democrats are constantly chiseling away at our 2nd Amendment rights.

None of this is accidental. It's a prelude to a Marxist America, and you may not be on the guest list. Buy ammo.