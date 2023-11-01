Anti-Semitic Gaza Professor Joked About Hamas Murdering Baby, Called Jews ‘Nazis’

In one of the worst instances of Gaza “civilians” glorifying terrorism, an anti-Semitic Gaza professor joked about an Israeli baby Hamas baked in an oven and repeatedly called Jews “Nazis” on his Twitter/X page. The professor and writer, whose Twitter/X feed is a disgusting series of pro-terrorist, anti-Israel lies, was previously featured in a piece by the New York Times.

Advertisement

Refaat Alareer is a professor at Islamic University in Gaza. On his verified Twitter/X account, “Refaat in Gaza,” this wacko constantly denies terrorist atrocities that Hamas itself proudly filmed and announced, calls Jews “Nazis," and spreads terrorist propaganda asserting Israel is committing “genocide” against Palestinians. Refaat even joked about a baby whom an Israeli first responder (a far more reliable source than Hamas and Palestinian Authority [PA] officials) found baked in an oven by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7. But Refaat also thrice reposted a video of the Qassam Brigades—the military wing of Hamas—killing Israeli soldiers, including one touting “guerilla resistance strategy in action,” so we know he’s a pro-Hamas shill. His third repost celebrated the report that 15 Israeli soldiers were killed by Hamas.

With or without baking powder? https://t.co/3ox40AQ5mz — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) October 29, 2023

Shockingly, Refaat was previously featured in a New York Times piece that claimed, “In Gaza, a Contentious Palestinian Professor Calmly Teaches Israeli Poetry…On social media, Refaat Alareer rages against Israel. In the lecture hall, he studiously analyzes the work of some of its leading poets — and surprises some of his students.” Refaat has reportedly appeared also on ABC, BBC, and Democracy Now. It is interesting that Rabbi Michael Barclay was fact-checked twice recently by Twitter’s Community Notes for posts on college anti-Semitism, while Refaat does not seem to have any Notes posted on his egregious lies.

Advertisement

Refaat made the lame excuse that he joked about the murdered baby only because he denies the baby was murdered. But he also doubled down on his obscene post, continuing to tweet anti-Semitic and horrific posts against Jews constantly after he was called out. He not only repeatedly jeered at those who critiqued his joke, he also posted a screenshot of his text conversation with “Sean Patrick,” in which the latter said, “Stupid career move mocking a Jewish baby being baked in an oven…” Refaat texted back, “First go f[*]ck yourself Second go f[*]ck yourself.” Of course, Refaat also approvingly reposted someone asserting that “Anyone policing the language of people in Gaza, or of Palestinians in general, is a colossal scumbag.”

First and second pic.twitter.com/cKnewA6Nso — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) November 1, 2023

Mind you, Hamas terrorists took videos and photos of the atrocities they committed on Israeli civilians, because they were so proud of what they did that they wanted the world to know. The PA refused to condemn the attacks, instead bashing Israel and providing money to the Hamas terrorists and their families. There is no question that Hamas brutally tortured, mutilated, raped, and murdered hundreds of Israeli civilians, including babies. The idea that the atrocities are an invention of anti-Palestinian propagandists completely ignores the fact that Hamas itself publicized them.

Advertisement

Refaat also called Jews “Nazis.” For instance, yesterday he reposted an insane argument that Hamas terrorists are similar to the Jews who rose up without terrorism against the Nazis in Warsaw while calling the Israelis fighting for their survival against terrorists “Nazis.” “Let me explain it in simple terms for this Zionist Nazi who writes for ‘liberal’ @haaretzcom. The Palestinians are like the Jews of the Warsaw Ghetto, in righteous revolt against the genocidal Nazis,” said the post that Refaat retweeted. He also retweeted a post asserting “Israel is this century’s Nazi Germany.” This man is an evil, anti-Semitic, pro-Hamas propagandist.

Let me explain it in simple terms for this Zionist Nazi who writes for “liberal” @haaretzcom. The Palestinians are like the Jews of the Warsaw Ghetto, in righteous revolt against the genocidal Nazis. https://t.co/6ThcfF7Izy — Ali Abunimah is now on bluesky (@AliAbunimah) October 31, 2023

Indeed, Refaat himself commented on a post reporting that “50 Israeli rabbis have signed a religious advisory opinion demanding #Israel's Netanyahu to bombard Al Shifa Hospital”—which terrorists have themselves admitted is actually a cover for a Hamas terrorist base — by saying, “Nazism pure and simple.” Again, Al Shifa is the site of Hamas’s underground terrorist base. Hamas always uses civilian buildings like hospitals, schools, and mosques as shields or covers for its terrorist activities.

Advertisement

Nazism pure and simple https://t.co/qV1VwWOO49 — Refaat in Gaza 🇵🇸 (@itranslate123) October 31, 2023

Interestingly, Refaat retweeted a post calling Israeli comics who mocked the BBC for blaming Israel for the recent hospital strike in Gaza (caused by a misfired Hamas rocket) “trash people.” So Israeli comics are “trash people” for mocking bad journalism, but Refaat is above criticism for joking about a baby who was murdered? Perhaps that’s because, as Refaat previously posted in 2021, “No form, act, or means of Palestinian resistance whatsoever is terror. All Israelis are soldiers. All Palestine is occupied.”

This is the man who joked about an Israeli baby whom Hamas baked in an oven. He said “No form, act, or means of Palestinian resistance whatsoever is terror.” He also repeated the total lie that “Palestine” is “occupied” pic.twitter.com/prg7OoTtLK — Catherine Salgado (@CatSalgado32) November 1, 2023

The latter sentence introduces a key point, which is that none of Refaat’s sources, nor Refaat himself, can be trusted. A man who claims “All Palestine is occupied” is making a blatantly false statement, one which is completely contradicted by the most basic review of history, and anything else he posts must be considered suspect. Arabs have always refused their own state in favor of jihad against Israel, and the “Palestinians” were invented as a “people” for the purpose of falsely claiming Israeli land.

Advertisement

Related: Powerful: Israel Ambassador Wears Yellow Star at Pro-Hamas UN

On Twitter/X, Refaat continually denies the honesty of Israeli first responders and officials, but claims that Israelis have viciously killed thousands of children in Gaza. He ignores that Hamas deliberately prevented Gaza civilians from evacuating and there is no way to be sure that any casualty number touted by Hamas or the PA is accurate—they have a record of lying about their casualties. A recent example is the Gaza hospital damaged by a Hamas rocket, when the Hamas-controlled health ministry in Gaza accused Israel of killing hundreds of people. The evidence shows that the casualty count was significantly inflated, and the individuals were victims of Hamas, not Israel.

Again, Hamas prevented Gaza civilians from evacuating. They constantly use their own people as human shields, both to protect themselves and to have a propaganda weapon against Israel for gullible Westerners. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) — again, a much more reliable source than Palestinian terrorists — has released visual evidence of what honest reporters have known for years, that Hamas stashes weapons in and launches rockets from or next to civilian buildings in Gaza.

There are countless examples that could be given of Refaat’s horrendous social media rants, but you can see them for yourself. The above instances amply demonstrate that Refaat is nothing but a pro-Hamas, anti-Semitic propagandist, pretending to care about civilian deaths while supporting the terrorists who brutally murdered Israelis.