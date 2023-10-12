Hamas Told Gaza Civilians to Ignore IDF Warnings to Evacuate

Hamas and Palestinian jihadis are up to their usual sick tricks of using Gaza civilians as human shields and telling civilians to ignore Israeli warnings to evacuate. Remember that the next time you see a Western outlet or Palestinian account bemoaning the women and children killed in Gaza.

The same terrorists who dismantled their own water pipes to make rockets to fire on Israel before screeching about Israel cutting off water to Gaza have absolutely no issue with using civilian women and children as pawns. Any sacrifice for the never-ending jihad against Israel! Palestinian Authority leadership refers to terrorists killed by Israelis as “martyrs” for a reason. As PJ Media’s Robert Spencer previously explained, Palestinian terrorists believe that their quest to wipe Israel off the map is a religious one, in service to Allah and Islam.

“Why doesn’t Gaza have running water???” Well, for starters, Hamas takes all the water pipes and uses them to make rockets to wage genocidal wars against Israel.

pic.twitter.com/jtkJl5OACk — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 12, 2023

The Palestinian terrorists have long hidden their weapons and military targets in and around mosques, schools, residential high-rises, and hospitals. The latest confirmation that Palestinian terrorists are using their civilians in Gaza as human shields, from MEMRI, via JihadWatch:

Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), which are currently waging the terror campaign against Israel, are calling on the residents of the Gaza Strip to ignore messages sent to them by Israel instructing them to evacuate areas that are about to be targeted in Israeli military strikes. Ahead of airstrikes against targets belonging to the terror groups, and out of a desire to minimize civilian casualties, the Israel Defense Force (IDF) has been sending warning messages to the residents of the Gaza Strip urging them to evacuate areas that are about to be targeted in strikes. In response to these messages, media outlets operated by Hamas and PIJ have been instructing residents of the Gaza Strip not to heed these warnings and not to share them or forward them to others.

Multiple social media accounts have been caught lying to Gaza civilians about the warnings. For example, the Hamas interior ministry spokesperson department reportedly posted on Telegram on Oct. 10, “An important note: We repeat our call on the residents to ignore the voice messages being sent randomly by the occupation to their phones demanding that they leave their homes. Their goal is to arouse panic and fear as part of a psychological warfare [campaign] accompanying the occupation’s aggression against us.”

The messages are not random, and Palestinian accounts have since taken to Twitter and other social media to bewail Israeli airstrike killings of civilians and frame Palestinians as the victims. The terrorists are deliberately ensuring that their own civilians will be killed so they can bash Israel.

Another message from the Hamas “Home Front” Telegram channel claimed, “An important note: The occupation has been randomly sending audio and recorded messages to the phones of Gaza residents demanding that they leave their homes. We call on civilians to ignore such messages, which are aimed at arousing panic and fear and in the framework of a psychological warfare [campaign] accompanying the occupation’s aggression against our people.”

Finally, a PIJ-affiliated Telegram channel asserted on Oct. 9, “Dear residents: Do not share any information or publication by Zionist occupation channels calling on [people] to leave the areas [about to be targeted in airstrikes], which are aimed at creating confusion among the Palestinian public.”

The problem is that Americans and other Westerners are cultural imperialists, meaning that they always assume all people think more or less alike on certain essentials. The very suggestion that there could be nations or governments or peoples who have totally different standards on the value of individual life and other matters is treated as preposterous (apparently we learned nothing from 9/11 or the atrocities committed by the Nazis and the Japanese in WWII).

Related: BEWARE: Hamas Calls for Global Pro-Terrorism Rallies on Friday

It’s one of the reasons we fail so miserably to understand Islam, which has more than a thousand years of history of treating its own people as perfectly expendable in jihad wars against non-Muslims while arguing that any cruelty is justified against non-Muslims (Islamic scriptures endorse killing Jews and sexually enslaving non-Muslim women, for instance). Cultural imperialist Westerners had better watch out, however, because Hamas has already called for a global day of jihad this Friday. Let’s hope we don’t get the sort of horrific wake-up call that Israel received this past weekend.