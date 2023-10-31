Powerful: Israel Ambassador Wears Yellow Star at Pro-Hamas UN

Unfortunately, “Never again” seems to have meant “just give it a few years.” The Israeli ambassador to the Hamas-sympathizing United Nations (UN) is making a powerful statement by wearing a yellow star as a reminder of where empathy with violent anti-Semitism leads.

Advertisement

In Nazi Germany — and all Nazi-controlled territories — Jews were forced to wear yellow stars. When Hamas terrorists attacked and committed horrific atrocities on Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, ultimately killing 1,400 Israelis, it was the single worst day of violence against Jews since the Holocaust. But the UN, which has a long history of providing a regular platform for the Palestinians to peddle their lies and propaganda against Israel, has been shamefully weak and vague on the attacks.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres even implied that Israel was to blame for somehow provoking the attacks. So Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan is determined to make sure that everyone at the UN knows it’s basically a choice between supporting or condemning Nazis.

Yesterday evening in the @UN Security Council, I put on a yellow star and attacked the members of the Council:



When my family members were sent to the gas chambers, the world was silent. Today after Jewish babies were again burned alive, the Security Council is silent. You have… pic.twitter.com/3VHvHTF6iF — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 31, 2023

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) requested an emergency UN meeting on the Hamas-Israel war, as Fox News reported on Oct. 30. Erdan slammed the UN’s moral cowardice and made a personal link to the Holocaust, mentioning his own family — grandfather Chaim and children — who the Nazis sent to the infamous Auschwitz death camp.

Advertisement

“When his babies were sent to the gas chambers, the world stayed silent. When their bodies were burned along [with] millions of other Jewish children, the world was silent,” Erdan said. “Today, after innocent Jewish babies were burned alive, this Council is still silent. Some of you have learned nothing in the past 80 years. Some of you have forgotten why this body was established.”

I told the @UN Security Council that after the October 7 massacre, Führer Khamenei tweeted words of hatred and incitement against Israel - he claimed that Israel was dying and called for its destruction. If Hitler had a Twitter account, it would look just like Khamenei's. And the… pic.twitter.com/3kifdTYirZ — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 31, 2023

The UN was intended to prevent another bloody crisis like WWII. Instead, it now sides with tyrants and terrorists. Erdan told the UN Security Council to remember what he said as it refuses to take a strong stand and condemn Palestinian jihad on Israel, according to Fox News.

"Just like my grandparents, and the grandparents of millions of Jews, from now on, my team and I will wear Yellow Stars. We will wear this star until you wake up and condemn the atrocities of Hamas," Erdan announced. "We will walk with a yellow star as a symbol of pride. A reminder that we swore to fight back to defend ourselves.”

Advertisement

The UN has falsely labeled Israel an “apartheid state,” ignoring the facts that the “Palestinians” are an invented “people” with no right to claim Israeli land, the Arabs have rejected their own state for decades in favor of trying to destroy Israel completely, and the Palestinians are controlled by terrorists, particularly Hamas.

Guterres even pontificated after the recent terrorist attacks, “It is important to also recognize the attacks by Hamas did not happen in a vacuum.” He pushed terrorist propaganda, accusing Israel of “suffocating occupation.” In fact, as the recent heinous Hamas assault on Israel was happening, the UN tweeted about “Occupied Palestinian Territory” (a Palestinian propaganda term for Israeli land that they wrongly claim). Yet, as Erdan said, “the only solution Hamas is interested in is the Final Solution, the annihilation of the Jewish people.”

I explained to the @UN Security Council the similarities between Hamas and the Nazis, but I made it clear: Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, is not Führer Hitler. This role is reserved for Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei. The Iranian regime is the Nazi regime of our time. And Hamas… pic.twitter.com/ItvjF3mY1u — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

Erdan compared the Iranian regime, a major state sponsor of terrorism and a backer of Hamas and other Palestinian terrorists, with the Nazi regime. He said that Ayatollah Khamenei spreads “poisonous genocidal ideologies.” Before the attack, Khamenei claimed that the “Zionist regime is dying.” After the attack, Khamenei took to Twitter/X to glorify the terrorists and gleefully call Israel “wounded.” Just on Oct. 30, Khamenei posted a video on Twitter/X asserting, “Palestine will definitely be victorious.”

“Instead of shouting ‘Sieg Heil,’ these radical Nazi Islamists scream, ‘Death to Israel! Death to America! Death to England!’" Erdan told the UN. "We were attacked by the Hamas Nazis. We were shown that genocidal Jew-hatred did not die with Hitler, it bubbled and grew, until it invaded our homeland."

But unlike during the Holocaust, Jews now have a “strong state and a powerful military,” Erdan explained. “On the day of the massacre, [Khamenei] called for the eradication of Israel alongside a video of Israelis running for their lives as his Hamas Einsatzgruppen mowed them down with machine guns. If Hitler had a Twitter account, it would look exactly the same as Khameini’s.”

Erdan bashed the UN for condemning Israeli efforts to defend itself and attack the terrorist-controlled Gaza Strip instead of condemning “Nazi murderers,” Fox said. While protesters in Australia call for “gassing the Jews” and people rally around the world to support Hamas terrorists (not to mention a horde of would-be murderers storming a Russian airport), the UN is on the wrong side of history.

Advertisement

“They heard the Secretary-General portray understanding for the Nazi slaughter. And this is precisely why we have seen the most staggering rise in Jew-hatred since the Nuremburg [sic] laws and their aftermath. The antisemites have been empowered," Erdan insisted. "They now know that slaughtering Jews in their beds is met with silence. They have been so galvanized by this organization’s inaction that they cannot wait to butcher Jews themselves.”

We’ve been here before, Erdan emphasized. “This is precisely where the world stood as the Nazis begin their rampage," he said. "Precisely the same moment! And then too — the world was silent.”

Fox News:

He told the council had it existed back on June 6, 1944, it would likely be debating the amount of fuel and electricity the citizens of Munich had on D-Day as Allies stormed the beaches of Normandy or would be fixated on the death toll of Germans versus the murdering of British civilians. "This Council would be calling for a ceasefire before the Russians retook Stalingrad," Erdan said. But then he spoke to the strength of his people, describing Jews as [“lions of Judah” and] "unbreakable."

I asked the @UN Security Council to understand the magnitude of the moment: the world is at a crossroads. Will it adopt a defeatist attitude or a powerful one?



We were attacked by Hamas Nazis. But today, the Jewish people are not defenseless. We have a strong country and army.… pic.twitter.com/eEwFVKESsi — Ambassador Gilad Erdan גלעד ארדן (@giladerdan1) October 31, 2023

Advertisement

Erdan concluded his moving speech by saying, “Many have tried to destroy us…but none have succeeded. The Iranian Reich will be no different! Israel will prevail. We will bring our hostages home. And the citizens of the Jewish State will live in peace and freedom.”