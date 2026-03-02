The Morning Briefing: The United Freaking States of America. Heck Yeah!

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Monday, Morning Briefing readers! Kruiser is off celebrating his birthday, so you're stuck with me today. Please feel free to shower him with lots of praise and affection in the comments section and be sure to add that he doesn't look a day over 30. (He may or may not have paid me to say that.)

Advertisement

It was sunny and 70 in Atlanta this weekend, so I actually took a little time off myself to work in my garden, but while I was busy starting tomato seeds and clearing weeds, you may have heard that the Israeli and U.S. militaries began what Donald Trump called "major combat operations" against the regime in Iran.

Thankfully, Kruiser was fast enough to break the news for us, and what followed felt like a weekend of nonstop new reports of deaths of supreme leaders, retaliation attempts, a few homegrown terror attacks, and the usual suspects in Congress getting their panties in a wad because Donald Trump wakes up in the morning.

Of course, I was checking in regularly, and all I could think was what a time to be alive. 2026! Am I right?

We are two months in, and we have:

Decapitated two of the most oppressive regimes in the world

A third is about to follow (*waves at Cuba*)

Taken out one of the most infamous cartel leaders in Mexico.

Witnessed one of the best State of the Union speeches we've heard in our lifetimes

Dominated the Winter Olympics

Probably done other stuff I can't remember or am not even aware of

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

via GIPHY

Since January 3, it's felt less like a news cycle and more like a nonstop adrenaline rush. I don't think I've ever loved this country more, and I am fairly certain I was waving a little U.S. flag the moment my toddler's hands could hold one.

I saw this video on Instagram over the weekend, and I felt it in my bones (minus the Texas football clip).





We are so bada** once again, and we have one man to thank for that. To quote one of my favorite journalists, "Trump is... changing the world." But he's not just doing that. He's exposing the establishment.

Advertisement

For decades, we've been told that foreign policy is complicated, that restraint is really strength, and that endless wars are just the price we pay for peace and stability. It turns out, those weren't facts, just choices made by weak leaders or leaders with ulterior motives. We were lied to. None of that is real.

Trump has the mentality that any American president should — the belief that you can just (and should)... do things for the good of your country and the good of the world. When you become the president of the United States, you possess enormous power. Thankfully, Trump is using it to revive our country after years of managed decline.

This idea is catching on with many people in our country:

I dunno man seems like wars are super easy when the objective is to win and not launder a trillion dollars to your friends in the DC-VA-MD area for decades — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) March 1, 2026

The fact that a billionaire real estate playboy who liked to slap his name on steaks and wine has proven to be a better diplomat and military strategist than every other politician and foreign policy expert over the last 30 years is such a damning indictment of the DC… https://t.co/Qp2QRAAMTg — William Wolfe 🇺🇸 (@WilliamWolfe) February 28, 2026

Of course, the usual suspects — most of the left and some supposed conservatives and Republicans — came out against getting rid of some of the most evil men in the world almost immediately. To be honest, it's all become so boring. If they were actually standing for some sort of value system, I could appreciate that, but "Donald Trump bad" is not a value system. It's more of a mental illness at this point. He could say blue is a beautiful color, and they'd be out marching and issuing statements in favor of red tomorrow.

Advertisement

It will never not be hilarious that the same retarded, SSRI-gobbling weirdos who walked around dressed as handmaidens are now collectively wetting themselves because Donald Trump killed the guy who literally made women walk around dressed as handmaidens. pic.twitter.com/GeUz9Qe1JU — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) March 1, 2026

But do you know whose voices are louder than those with Trump Derangement Syndrome? The Iranian-Americans. The Cuban-Americans. The Venezuelan-Americans. The people who live in the United States but have actually experienced real tyranny and oppression. They make our country's leftists look like a bunch of spoiled, bratty children, and thankfully, their voices have been much louder over the weekend. From Los Angeles to Atlanta, the celebrations were impossible to ignore... even if CBS tried to get its reporters to ignore them:

🚨 BREAKING: This Austin CBS reporter is being praised nationwide for REFUSING to follow orders from a higherup to IGNORE massive support for Trump and Israel obliterating Khamenei



"They don't want us to focus on this..."



"Alright. Well, I AM."



THAT'S how you do it! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/FvB8o4d4dM — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) March 1, 2026

NOW: Famed Wilshire Boulevard in Los Angeles. HUGE Pro-USA, Pro-Iran, Pro-Israel celebratory demonstration. Dancing and crying in the street. pic.twitter.com/LyCjJlhrp4 — Matt Finn (@MattFinnFNC) March 1, 2026

In Atlanta, demonstrators celebrate the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, waving pre-Revolutionary flags on the Beltline pic.twitter.com/afxa8koQeu — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) February 28, 2026

🚨Miami demands Freedom for Cuba! 🇺🇸🤝🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/qjp5C2FpTB — Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) March 1, 2026

I don't know about you, but I want to be on the side with the guy who stands up to evil and brings hope to millions of people. I want to be on the side of the guy who recognizes what makes our country great and defends it.

Advertisement

I want to be on the side of the guy who wins.

The Marco Minute

You know who else is changing the world? This guy. I've been trying to tell people for years. Marco Rubio said this before heading to Munich a couple of weeks ago, and we're watching it play out in real time.

🚨 JUST IN: That Marco Rubio clip is hitting different now. He said the world is changing very fast. The old world is gone. People laughed.



Now look. Maduro gone. Khamenei gone. The old guard collapsing in real time.



Rubio warned we are entering a new geopolitical era and we… pic.twitter.com/c1DSJCeIhL — ⁿᵉʷˢ Barron Trump 🇺🇸 (@BarronTNews_) March 1, 2026

Contributions to the Mailbag of Magnificence can be sent to [email protected].

Usually, I would tell y'all to write to Kruiser and insist he make "The Marco Minute" a regular part of the Morning Briefing, but last time I tried that, he failed completely. Now, I'm not saying don't write to him and insist he make "The Marco Minute" a regular part of the Morning Briefing, but if you do, tell him "happy birthday" and thank him while you're at it. He's a big reason why we're all here on our little slice of the internet and deserves some gratitude for that.

Click the button below to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with Kruiser and me, people. It's free, and it supports conservative media! Subscribe

Everything Isn't Awful

I'm fairly certain that I act the same way every time I go to the ocean.

9 months old baby horse sees sea for the first time pic.twitter.com/wUyaJ7ORkB — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) February 28, 2026

PJ Media

Me: Rubio Confirms Venezuelan Elections. Trump Confirms... 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba?

VodkaPundit: Trump's NASA Chief Reveals Sweeping Changes to Lunar Program

Advertisement

Me again: The New Monroe Doctrine: Time to Kick China Back to Earth (And Make It Stay On Its Side)

Kruiser Breaking News: The United States and Israel Are Lighting Up Tehran

[UPDATED] Trump: U.S. Will Hit 'With a Force Never Seen Before’ if Iran Escalates

Trump Isn't Starting a War, He's Ending One

'Pink and White Tyranny': An Unheard-of Classic

U.S. Has Struck Over a Thousand Targets in Iran

Where Is the Left's Support for the Iranian People?

Feb. 28, 2026: The Day Trump Paid the Mullahs Back — and Gave Persians a Chance

Jesus Observed a Jewish Holiday That All Americans Need to Celebrate This Year

Jack Dorsey Is Firing 40 Percent of His Workforce and Replacing Them With AI

U.S. Hits Iran, and Congressman Pretending to be a Congresswoman Is in a Royal Snit



Townhall Mothership

Trump Calls on Iranian Military to Lay Down Arms or Face Certain Death

This Iranian-American Dem Just Shamed Her Party About the Airstrikes and Trump on CNN

CA Governor Tries to Troll Trump Over Fuel Prices, but Is Savagely Brought Back to Reality by Gas Assoc.

Trumps Sits for Mar-a-Lago Interview, Says Iran Attacks Could Go on As Long As 4 Weeks

Sen. Tim Scott Pays Tribute to Service Members Killed

How The New York Times Chose to Remember Khamanei a Reminder of WHY Our Media Hate Is Justified

SWAT Team Used to Arrest Man Charged With Possessing 38 Rounds of Ammo Without a Permit

Jeffery Epstein Tried Repeatedly to Get Gun Rights Restored After Prison

Bistro Beegeoux: Sunday Roast Chicken Dinner

NEW: Iranians Announce Khamenei's Heir Eliminated; New Leaders Want Trump Talk?

VIP

Me again: A Pot of Soup and the Guilt No One Warned Me About

VodkaPundit: Florida Man Friday: Drone Warfare Comes to the Sunshine State

Sky Candy Funk Invasion

I Don’t Do ‘Self-Care.’ I Go to the Barbershop.

Forty Years in Coming: Iran’s Ahmadinejad Eliminated

Advertisement

Iranian Diaspora Celebrates as Democrats Mourn U.S.-Israeli Strike on Iranian Tyrants

Trump Is Still the Anti-War President

Action Against Iran Was Necessary; Why Don't Democrats See That?

Does Iran’s Islamic Regime Even Have a Chance to Survive at This Point?

Can a Vaccine Help Prevent Dementia? Data From the Shingles Vaccine Shows a Possible Answer.

Around the Interwebz

Georgia Returns To Action At Darius Rucker Intercollegiate

NFL sources expect Joe Flacco, Tua Tagovailoa to be in play for Falcons in 2026

Patriots Legend Admits Why Playing Against Peyton Manning Was the Ultimate Test Every Time

The Kruiser Kabana (USA! USA! USA! Edition)

Kabana Gallery

'Winged Victory' — Patriotic WW1 Era Poster pic.twitter.com/Zx0LIsvfqE — Americana Aesthetic (@AmericanaAesth) March 25, 2025

Kabana Comedy

Kabana Tunes

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

03/01/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

MONDAY, MARCH 2, 2026 In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: NBC

Secondary TV Corr: NewsNation

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Financial Times

Secondary Print: Military Times

Radio: NPR

New Media: Daily Caller



EST :

7:45 AM In-Town Pool Call Time



8:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



11:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Medal of Honor Ceremony

East Room

Pre-Credentialed Media

Media may request credentials

Sign-up link closes Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 9:30 PM



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in Signing Time

Oval Office

Closed Press



2:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



4:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press TV Corr & Crew: NBCSecondary TV Corr: NewsNationPhotos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, GettyPrint: Financial TimesSecondary Print: Military TimesRadio: NPRNew Media: Daily CallerThe White HouseClosed PressEast RoomPre-Credentialed MediaMedia may request credentials here Sign-up link closes Sunday, March 1, 2026 at 9:30 PMOval OfficeClosed PressOval OfficeClosed PressOval OfficeClosed Press

Advertisement

Want to support conservative media? You can do so by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. It's less than $20 for the entire year, and you get some cool perks too. We can't wait for you to join us.