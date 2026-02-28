The United States and Israel Are Lighting Up Tehran

Stephen Kruiser | 1:27 AM on February 28, 2026
AP Photo

Well, it's on. The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, to the surprise of almost no one. Well, maybe to the surprise of the Iranian regime. This is from our stalwart Townhall colleague Matt Vespa:

Advertisement

Has it begun? For weeks, President Trump has warned that severe consequences could befall the Iranian regime if it couldn’t work out a deal regarding its nuclear ambitions. Tehran, weakened since Operation Midnight Hammer last summer, has been bracing as the US has deployed massive military assets into the region. 

With no deal hashed out and the Iranians rejecting all overtures, the time for action is now, and it could be happening as we speak. As we speak, there have been “assassination” strikes around Tehran. These US-Israeli strikes have now expanded to the rest of the country, occurring about an hour after Trump's deadline with Iran expired.

 As I write this, the information is coming in at a furious pace. Whenever things like this are happening, the task is to filter what's helpful and what is not. Even with my skills, this story makes that a challenge. Here is an official confirmation of what we know so far:

Advertisement

My colleagues will keep you updated throughout the day.

Click the button to get the Morning Briefing emailed to you every weekday. Have your coffee with me, people. It's free and it supports conservative media!  

They’ve lied about everything—from the economy to your gas stove. And they’re not stopping.

That’s why PJ Media VIP exists: to fight back with facts, analysis, and fearless commentary you won’t find on the evening news.

Join with promo code FIGHT for a 60% discount.
Because if you don’t support independent voices now, there may not be many left later.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. 

Read more by Stephen Kruiser

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Recommended

West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Members List of Secretive 'Bohemian Grove' Men's Club Is Leaked Victoria Taft
Rubio Confirms Venezuelan Elections. Trump Confirms... 'Friendly Takeover' of Cuba? Sarah Anderson
The New Monroe Doctrine: Time to Kick China Back to Earth (And Make It Stay On Its Side) Sarah Anderson
Hegseth Pushes Scouts Back to Basics David Manney
The U.S. Olympic Men's Hockey Team Did It the Right Way Josh Hammer
Payne Hollow and the Redneck Autodidact: Why Self-Taught Minds Are the Future Jamie K. Wilson

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Florida Man Friday: Drone Warfare Comes to the Sunshine State
I Don’t Do ‘Self-Care.’ I Go to the Barbershop.
Sky Candy Funk Invasion
Advertisement