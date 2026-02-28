The United States and Israel Are Lighting Up Tehran

Well, it's on. The United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran, to the surprise of almost no one. Well, maybe to the surprise of the Iranian regime. This is from our stalwart Townhall colleague Matt Vespa:

Has it begun? For weeks, President Trump has warned that severe consequences could befall the Iranian regime if it couldn’t work out a deal regarding its nuclear ambitions. Tehran, weakened since Operation Midnight Hammer last summer, has been bracing as the US has deployed massive military assets into the region. With no deal hashed out and the Iranians rejecting all overtures, the time for action is now, and it could be happening as we speak. As we speak, there have been “assassination” strikes around Tehran. These US-Israeli strikes have now expanded to the rest of the country, occurring about an hour after Trump's deadline with Iran expired.

As I write this, the information is coming in at a furious pace. Whenever things like this are happening, the task is to filter what's helpful and what is not. Even with my skills, this story makes that a challenge. Here is an official confirmation of what we know so far:

BREAKING: Trump confirms "major combat operations" in Iran.



Trump said the objective is to defend Americans by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, describing it as "a vicious group of very hard, terrible people."



"It's been mass terror and we are not going to… pic.twitter.com/z2WyuwZqlD — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 28, 2026

My colleagues will keep you updated throughout the day.

