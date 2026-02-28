Where Is the Left's Support for the Iranian People?

Good evening and welcome to the weekend. It is Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, and it’s National Tooth Fairy Day. Sorry for being so late in posting today. Had a power failure, and it took them some time to get things right. I was just about to hit send on this column when everything went dead.

Today in History:

1784 John Wesley charters the Methodist Church.

1827 The first commercial railroad in the U.S., the Baltimore & Ohio (B&O), is chartered.

1849 The first boatload of gold rush prospectors arrives in San Francisco from the east coast.

1925 "Tea For Two" by Marion Harris hits #1.

1956 American engineer Wright Forrester is issued a patent for computer core memory.

1961 U.S. President John F. Kennedy names Henry Kissinger a special advisor.

1966 The Cavern Club (the Beatles hangout) in Liverpool, England closes.

1976 At the 18th Grammy Awards: the Captain and Tennille perform "Love Will Keep Us Together," a Neil Sedaka tune.

1983 The final episode of TV's M*A*S*H* airs on CBS, a two-hour special that series star Alan Alda directed, entitled "Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen"; a record 125 million viewers watch in the U.S.

Birthdays today Include: Gangster Bugsy Siegel; Milton Caniff, an American cartoonist known as the "Rembrandt of the Comic Strip" (Terry and the Pirates); actor Charles Durning (The Sting, The Final Countdown); Don Helms, American steel guitarist (Hank Williams's Drifting Cowboys; Patsy Cline); Joe South, singer/songwriter ("Games People Play," "Walk a Mile in My Shoes"); driver Mario Andretti; rocker Brian Joes (the Rolling Stones); actress Bernadette Peters; comedian Gilbert Godfried; and singer Cindy Wilson (the B52’s).

* * *

So I woke this morning to find that President Donald Trump has finally pulled the trigger on Iran. The usual un-American left is complaining bitterly, and the Iranian people, well, they seem happy about it. There’s certainly no shortage of worthy commentary on these pages about all of this, but I feel I must add my voice.

I can’t believe what I’m seeing...



Every Leftist on X is crying about Iran's EVIL DICTATORS being removed from the earth…



…and every single one of the Iranian people is celebrating and dancing like there’s no tomorrow



This has been extremely eye-opening. pic.twitter.com/qI2vWGyAFg — Matt Van Swol (@mattvanswol) February 28, 2026

Let’s remember how we got here, shall we?

The Obama administration, at the direction of Hillary Clinton, supplied uranium to Iran to enrich their nuclear program. Soon after, the Obama administration transferred $400 million in cash to Iran, followed by $1.3 billion more shortly after — totaling $1.7 billion.

Related: Trump Isn't Starting a War, He's Ending One

It would take a true believer indeed to accept that these actions were not designed to boost the power of Iran's extremist Islamists.

The usual suspects here in the west are singing the same song every time the west shows some spine on these matters. The large-scale massacres we’ve been hearing about for the last several years, which intensified in the last few weeks, and our response, ruins the entire narrative of the left.

Millions of Iranians are at this moment rising up against a brutal Islamist regime, and that regime has been reported to have killed thousands of them. That same regime is denying the people basic utilities and internet service, in a desperate attempt to limit displays of dissent. Despite all of this, the brave people of Iran are still courageously showing that dissent.

Meanwhile, here in the west, the UN remains silent about the Iranian government’s actions against its own people. There are no marches, no internet hashtags. It seems rather obvious to me that the left here in the west finds itself very inconvenienced, as its narrative is blowing up in its face.

What is that narrative? It is that Islam in general, and Islamic nations in particular, have always and invariably been the victims of the west.

But now, this very morning, we have people suffering under that regime rising up against it. Kind of hard to mesh that fact with the left’s mantra. Shall we ignore those brave Iranian souls, so as not to embarrass our own leftists? Shall we ignore the obvious threat of a group that claims women are no more than beasts to be “enjoyed” and that kills anyone who opposes it, and is trying to build a nuclear bomb, and is thus a threat to the whole world?

The left here in the west speaks of itself as “pro-woman,” and yet defend this Iranian regime:



pic.twitter.com/InKaxt59Y4

This is why Iranians are protesting to remove the Islamic regime.



Reminder: Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Muhammad Shirazi says women are nothing more than “wild animals,” equivalent to “sheep and cows.” He emphasizes that women and girls are meant to be used for… — Liza Rosen (@LizaRosen0000) February 28, 2026

One seldom=mentioned indicator, and one that runs directly afoul of what we’ve been told, is that while the left has been screaming at volume 11 for us to “Free Palestine,” there have been no calls at all from them to free Iran. I can’t imagine why. [/sarcasm]



(And this is the point where my power came back online.)

As of about an hour ago, reports started coming out that Iran's supreme leader, along with a good deal of the leadership, is dead. This thing is moving pretty fast now, so keep watching here.



