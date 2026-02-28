Trump Isn't Starting a War, He's Ending One

As of this writing, the United States and Israel have begun what I can only assume to be the first round of military strikes on Iran. I also assume that the eventual goal is regime change, effected by the United States, but driven by the Iranian people. And I'm not alone. Over the past few days, the so-called “think” tanks are falling all over themselves to be the first to prophesy a quagmire, a “trap,” a “forever war,” and Iraq 3.0.

The dregs at Foreign Policy took a break from clamoring for a post-American world order to demand we not bomb Iran precisely to more quickly usher in said order. At Powerline blog, John Hinderaker gleefully straddles the fence as only he can by declaring his hope that Trump bombs the mullahs with the goal of regime change… and in the same sentence, expresses doubt that this will be accomplished. And if you’re willing to waste the brain cells, you can guess what ol’ Tucker’s position on it is.

But the absolute worst take must be from John Daniel Davison over at The Federalist. John’s main point is that if we allegedly “obliterated” Iran’s nuclear abilities with Operation Midnight Hammer, than why do we need to now bomb Iran again to prevent them from acquiring nuclear capabilities?

Um, well, because Iran is trying to rebuild them. As we knew they would. And if we keep bombing only their nuclear facilities, they will simply keep rebuilding them until the next Democrat gets elected president and we stop sending bombs and start sending pallets of cash again. So there's that.

John writes, “At a certain point, it begins to look like the Trump administration is fishing for a reason to strike Iran. Sorry, but that’s not good enough.”

Fishing for a reason?

I’ll give you a few reasons, John. You tell me if they’re “good enough.”

On November 4, 1979, the Iranian government took 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. The Iranian government helped create, fund, and arm Hezbollah and Hamas. On April 18, 1983, Hezbollah bombed the American embassy in Beirut, killing 63 people. On October 23, 1983, Iranian-backed terrorists bombed the American and French barracks in Beirut, killing 307 people. Over the next decade, Iranian-backed terrorists hijacked several planes, including TWA flight 847, which resulted in the killing of an American sailor. On July 22, 1985, Hezbollah bombed a synagogue, a Jewish nursing home, and a kindergarten in Copenhagen. On March 17, 1992, Hezbollah bombed the Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires, killing 29 people. On July 18, 1994, Hezbollah bombed a Jewish community center in Buenos Aires, killing 85 people. On June 25, 1996, Iranian-backed terrorists bombed Khobar Towers, killing 19 American servicemen. Iran provided training and expertise to al-Qaeda to commit the 1998 embassy bombings Iran provided training and expertise to al-Qaeda to commit the 2000 USS Cole bombing. During the Iraq War, Iran supported the Shia insurgency against coalition forces. During the Afghan War, Iran supported the Taliban insurgency against coalition forces. Iran supported Syria’s Assad government in crushing its own revolution. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a genocidal war against Israel. Iran trains and supports the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Iran maintains close ties with the world’s most totalitarian governments, to include Russia, China, North Korea and, until recently, Venezuela. Iran’s government is protected by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), which is basically an Islamic version of Hitler’s SS. Last month, the IRGC murdered over 30,000 unarmed Iranians in the streets. For the last 47 years, Iran has been the foremost sponsor of terror in the world.

If these reasons aren’t “good enough” for John Daniel Davison, and we need to go “fishing” for more reasons, here’s another one:

The Iranian government is founded on an offshoot of Islam called Twelver Shiism. It is an apocalyptic sect which holds that the twelfth imam Muhammad al-Mahdi (born 870 AD) never actually died, and has been in hiding this entire time. The Twelvers believe it is their divine duty to usher in the Apocalypse in order to trigger his return. Hence the unrelenting half-century war of terror against the West. We have "thou shalt not kill." They have "thou shalt kill every infidel you find."

That’s the mindset we’re up against. Not reason. Not logic. Not deals or agreements or easing of sanctions. Not a return to the “stable” order of the Cold War that so many “conservatives” seem to long for. The Ayatollahs, their IRGC henchmen, and their Hamas and Hezbollah proxies want all of us dead. All of us. They would behead John’s kids in front of him and laugh as they did it.

Still “not good enough,” John? Here’s one more reason:

In the last 47 years, the geopolitical chessboard has never been so favorable to us and so unfavorable to Iran. In the last few years, Iran has lost both Hamas and Hezbollah as serious forces. Iran has lost its base in Syria. Iran has lost its base in Venezuela. Russia and China have quietly dumped Iran. The Houthis have been taught a few lessons. Iran has recently been militarily weakened in its humiliating defeat in the Twelve-Day War with Israel, as well as with Operation Midnight Hammer. And millions of the Iranian government's own citizens openly despise the regime, and will be more than happy to see it relegated to the dustbin of history.

On the other hand, we have an impregnable armada consisting of two carrier groups with the combined ability to launch over 100 sorties daily for weeks on end. It will likely take us less than 24 hours to achieve total air superiority over Iranian skies, and soon thereafter their ballistic missile capabilities will be in shambles. And it’s anybody’s guess just how much intel we have on their leaders’ movements, how much cyberwarfare we are unleashing, and how quickly both the CIA and Mossad will neutralize their command and control. By the end of this weekend, we'll have a clearer picture.

We literally have them right where we want them. Why on earth would anyone with the most rudimentary sense of reality advocate for us to stand down and give these sociopaths breathing room to recover?

I realize there are arguments against this. These arguments are legitimate and fair, and though I disagree with them, I don’t discount them. I could very well be disastrously wrong in my assessment which, admittedly, is no more informed than the assessments of those with whom I disagree.

I respect the conservatives who disagree with me, and I respect their opinions. So don’t insult us by alleging that we are “fishing for a reason” to go to war. The reasons are numerous.

To be sure, there is risk involved. To our soldiers. To the anti-regime Iranian civilians. To a postwar possibility that the regime survives intact. But there is greater risk in blowing this one golden opportunity to end this war once and for all, so that the next four generations of our soldiers don’t have to deal with it.

With our perfect hindsight, we can continue to fill our diapers with our unvanquishable anxieties about George Bush and Colin Powell and missing WMDs and losing the post-9/11 goodwill of the French and losing the hearts and minds of Afghan goatherds… and in the process, we would have given the ayatollahs another 47 years, with all the Democrat surrenders, pallets of cash, and worthless pieces of paper about nuclear disarmament that they will entail.

Trump chose not to do that. His decision is risky, but it carries the moral fortitude of being indisputably on the right side of history. The dice have been rolled. We can get behind our leader, our troops, and the fight for a world free from Islamic terrorism. Or we can go see what Michael Moore is up to.

In Trump's decision to strike Iran, he hasn't started a “forever war.” He’s attempting to end one. Nothing good would have came had we retreated. The Iranian-led war of terror against the West would have resume, more confident and more brazen. The world would be a worse place, and a lot more innocent people are going to die. That’s not an opinion. That’s an indisputable fact.

The only question is why some conservatives were willing to accept that.

