Trump: U.S. Will Hit 'With a Force Never Seen Before’ if Iran Escalates

After Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps vowed the “most ferocious offensive operation in history” in response to the U.S.-Israeli attack on Saturday that killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday, warning that if Iran carries out its threat, the U.S. would respond with unprecedented military force.

Advertisement

“Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever hit before,” Trump said. “THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!”

According to the Jerusalem Post, "Iran increased its volume and pace of ballistic missile attacks early Sunday on Israel with several rounds of air siren warnings ringing out across the country one after another." So far, Israeli authorities have reported no injuries from the latest barrage of Iranian ballistic missiles targeting central and northern Israel. On Saturday, however, a missile strike hit a residential area in Tel Aviv, killing one Israeli woman in her 40s and injuring 20 others, Jewish News Syndicate reports:

MDA paramedics initially treated the 40-year-old woman at the scene. She was pronounced dead shortly after midnight. A man about 40 years old was evacuated to Ichilov Hospital in serious condition with shrapnel injuries, and a man about 30 years old and a woman about 90 years old were hospitalized in moderate condition. Seventeen others, including seven children, sustained mild injuries.

Video from a report from a Magen David Adom paramedic shows the severe devastation from the ballistic missile attack.

Advertisement

MDA Paramedic reports from the scene of a missile strike in central Israel pic.twitter.com/vC2gK1Lhua — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) February 28, 2026

Sirens blared in Tel Aviv during a Fox News interview on Saturday with former Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, forcing him to seek shelter mid-interview.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Bennett explained the stakes and why Israelis are willing to face the immediate threat of ballistic missiles:

This is a price we're willing to pay, and we need to pay it in order to prevent Iran from going nuclear and having thousands of these sorts of missiles that can destroy us. This is a genocidal regime—Islamist regime—and it's time to drive it down. And we do hope the wonderful Iranian people take to the streets and do the job.

President Trump delivered the same message to Iranians in a video post on Truth Social, telling them to "seize control of [their] destiny" after the U.S. and Israel finish "major combat operations." One can only hope the Iranian people receive that message more readily than Iran’s brutal leaders have heeded his warnings.

Related: 'Great' Time to Defund the Department of Homeland Security, Democrats. Feel Stupid Yet?

In an interview with The Free Press, Douglas Murray explained why this president's warnings should be taken so seriously: "He gives a deadline, and when it becomes clear that the person or the country or the regime he's trying to negotiate with is not going to meet that deadline, he doesn’t wait for them to keep stringing him along but just acts."

Advertisement

Alas, Iran’s remaining leaders are unlikely to learn from Saturday’s actions, even though Israeli strikes have already killed dozens of top Iranian officials. In an article on Trump's latest warning to Iran not to escalate, the Jerusalem Post reports:

In Tehran, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued his own warning to Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying they had “crossed a red line” and “will pay for it,” Iran’s state television reported.

Do you value PJ Media’s straightforward and balanced coverage of the Middle East? Right now, we’re offering an exclusive deal — get 60% off your membership when you use the promo code FIGHT at sign-up. Explore our membership levels and benefits by clicking here. Your support makes our work possible!